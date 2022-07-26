The creation of artificial images solves the problem of the absence of data in Medicine or Biology

The latest advances in artificial intelligence techniques are making things possible that were previously only seen in movies, such as cars that drive themselves, surveillance cameras that warn of armed people or programs that examine our X-rays and tell us if we suffer from any illness.

Although difficult tasks have been automated, current techniques require large databases to learn from. For a person it is easy to learn what, for example, a chair is by seeing two or three, but for a computer to learn the same thing, it needs to see photos of thousands of different chairs and for someone to “teach” it and teach it that these are chairs. .

In many cases it is not possible to collect databases with thousands of images of everything that the method to be developed needs to know, either because the images are difficult to obtain or because an expert needs to spend a lot of time labeling them. Now, a study carried out by researchers from the VISILAB research group, from the Higher Technical School of Industrial Engineering of the University of Castilla-La Mancha at the Ciudad Real Campus, and published in the journal Computer Methods and Programs in Biomedicine, has proposed a method to generate new images by mixing two of those already available in a small database.

The method developed in this work by the responsible researchers, Noelia Vállez Enano, Gloria Bueno García and Óscar Déniz Suárez, members of the VISILAB group and professors of the Higher Technical School of Industrial Engineering; and Saúl Blanco Lanza, from the Institute of the Environment, Natural Resources and Biodiversity of the University of León, is inspired by the life cycle followed by diatoms, microscopic algae found in rivers and seas. Thus, and continuing with the initial example of the chairs, the researcher Vállez explains that “it would be like taking two images that we know contain chairs and mixing them to obtain a chair of an intermediate size and shape”.

The work shows that when augmented databases are used with the proposed method based on morphing and image registration, the results obtained by artificial intelligence techniques show a clear improvement in accuracy. The improvement was measured in different databases related to Medicine and Biology to demonstrate its applicability in different fields and problems.