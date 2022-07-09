The creation of Medicine

The implantation of Medicine at the University of Jaén is a success from the first minute it was announced and, now, it is corroborated with the allocation of the sixty places with which the first course will begin. More than seven thousand applications were received by the Las Lagunillas Campus, which demonstrates the importance of creating a degree that will also give public health in Jaén a plus of prestige as the years go by. The cut-off mark for access was the highest in Andalusia, 13,415, so it will be an honor for the students who have managed to enter as part of the first promotion. Everything indicates that Medicine, which enters the Faculty of Health Sciences, will be a strategic career, which will draw from the University of Jaén and will guarantee a future that was considered uncertain with the financing system proposed by the Junta de Andalucía, which, by the way, is pending review. They say that comparisons are odious, but sometimes it is important to bring them up to highlight the advantages that the implementation of this degree in the province will entail and, in this sense, it is enough to say that Almería, which will also debut Medicine in the next university course , received just over a thousand requests. In any case, what is relevant is that a path of hope and enthusiasm is opening up for a sector in need of professionals who want to bet on Jaén. The creation of the Sanitary City will also help to prevent talent from migrating in search of places where the job is better paid and there are more opportunities for promotion. Everything must go perfectly together so that the ultimate goal is not just to train future generations.