the creative director Matthew Goldman has left Bioware – Nerd4.life

Matthew Goldman the senior creative director of the Dragon Age series, including Dragon Age 4, he left Bioware, after both parties “mutually agreed to part ways”.

The news was reported by the editorial team of Kotaku, who shared an internal email signed by Gary McKay, general manager of Bioware, in which he announced to the staff the departure of Goldman and how this will not change the objectives of the study related to the development of Dragon Age 4.

“I am writing to inform you that Matt Goldman is leaving BioWare. We have mutually agreed to separate and today is his last day. We understand that Matt’s departure has an impact on you, as well as on the development of the game (Dragon Age 4 Ed.) Rest assured that our commitment to making a high-quality Dragon Age hasn’t changed and we won’t be releasing a game that doesn’t live up to Bioware’s standards. We, including the executive team at EA, have absolute faith in leadership of the studio and the people working on this game who carry our vision forward. ”

Matthew Goldman was the senior creative director of the highly anticipated Dragon Age 4

Later a representative of IT’S AT confirmed to Kotaku that Matt Goldman no longer works for Bioware. The reasons for the separation are not clear at the moment.

Goldman joined Bioware in 1998, where he worked on Baldur’s Gate and Jade Empire. After a brief spell at Ensemle Studios, where he contributed to the making of Halo Wars, in 2017 he obtained the position of senior creative director of Dragon Age 4.

According to the latest unofficial information, the development of Dragon Age 4 is proceeding regularly and should arrive in 2023, only for next-gen platforms, namely PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.