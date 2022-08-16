The creative mind of Better Call Saul: He is Vince Gilligan
The series of the moment created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould came to an end after six seasons and closes a fourteen-year cycle where two dramas from the same television universe came together: Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.
The second is a prequel to the first series that premiered in 2008, considered a precursor to the golden age of television and even the best in history.
Better Call Saulis the plot that follows the story of Jimmy McGilla con man turned lawyer and later known as Saul Goodman.
The story begins six years before the events of breaking bad and shows McGill’s transformation from former small-time con man to the lawyer and criminal Saul Goodman.
At the same time, the plot projects conflicts of power between the Salamanca family Y Gustavo Fringthe drug trafficker who looks like a businessman.
Who was responsible for this spin-off? Vince Guilligan He is an executive producer of both television series, in addition to being a writer and director of the episodes.
Gilligan was born in Richmond, Virginia, and grew up between Farmville and Chesterfield County. After graduating from LC Bird High School, he attended New York Universitywhere he earned a degree in Arts specialized in Film Production awarded by the Tisch School of Art.
In college, he wrote the screenplay for Home fries, which would later be made into a movie starring Drew Barrymore and Luke Wilson. In 1989, Gilligan received the Virginia Governor’s Award for Best Screenplay for this script.