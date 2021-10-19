The creator of bitcoin is now the 20th richest man in the world

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptographic asset, has skyrocketed past the $ 60,000 mark. At the current exchange rate and bearing in mind the estimated stash of bitcoin owned by the creator of the popular cryptocurrency, known only under the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, the latter is currently among the twenty richest people in the world.

It is estimated that the inventor of Bitcoin owns about 1 million BTC, although there are different estimates that speak of “only” 750,000 BTC and others that claim that Nakamoto has more than 1.1 million BTC. The crypto community at large assumes that Nakamoto has around 1 million bitcoins and since he, she or they acquired it during the first year of BTC’s existence, the inventor also owns all of the stock-related forks.

This means that as of October 17, 2021, Nakamoto would own approximately $ 60.7 billion in bitcoin, $ 625 million in bitcoin cash (BCH), $ 169 million in bitcoin cash (BSV) and $ 191 million in ecash (previously known such as BCHA or Bitcoin ABC), for a total of $ 60.9 billion, which would place it at the 20th position on Forbes’ list of real-time billionaires.

The rather surprising thing is that one of the 20 richest people in the world is a person or group of people who have yet to spend a single penny of the $ 60.9 billion in crypto assets they hold. Some people assume that Nakamoto may have died and that is why the inventor never spent and will never spend the stash of 1 million coins he collected when he kicked off the BTC network. However, Nakamoto may still be alive and may still have access to these riches.