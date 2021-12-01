News

The creator of Diem is leaving Facebook this month

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
David Marcus, the co-creator of Diem’s ​​digital currency project Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), will leave the company at the end of December.

What happened

Marcus, who led Novi – Facebook’s cryptocurrency wallet project – announced on Twitter his decision to leave the (now renamed) company. Meta Platforms, Inc).

Marcus said there is “a lot to do” after the launch of Novi, but said he is confident the mission will continue under his successor. Stephane Kasriel.

In his announcement on Twitter, the outgoing Novi boss thanked the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, for “the opportunity and the privilege”.

Also through Twitter, Kasriel said he was grateful for Marcus’ leadership and for the trust placed in him as the new head of Novi.

Because it is important

In October, Meta launched a pilot project for its Novi cryptocurrency wallet in the US and Guatemala, but met with strong resistance from a block of US Democratic senators.

According to a Cointelegraph report, the social media giant plans to launch its cryptocurrency Diem alongside the wallet after receiving regulatory approval.

The billionaire Mike Novogratz, an important bull of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and bear’s Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), claimed in April that it bought Facebook stock as a bet on cryptocurrencies; cited Facebook’s strong user base of 2.4 billion people as one of the reasons for his decision.

Price movement

Shares Facebook closed Tuesday’s regular session down nearly 4% to $ 324.46 but recovered nearly 0.6% after-market.

Photo courtesy of Loic Le Meur via Wikipedia

