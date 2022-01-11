The creator of ethereum doesn’t like cross-chain applications

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), outlined critical security issues surrounding cross-chain bridges in the blockchain ecosystem. As told by Buterin, direct storage of native assets (Ethereum on Ethereum, Solana on Solana, etc.) provides a certain degree of immunity, against attacks, of 51%. Even if the hackers manage to reverse transactions, they cannot propose blocks to take away their own encryption.

The rule also applies to the Ethereum application. For example, if hackers launch a 51% attack (controlling 51% of all circulating ETH supply) while an investor exchanges 100 ETH for 320,000 STABLECOIN DAI, the final state would remain unchanged, ci is the investor would always get 100 ETH or 320,000 DAI.

However, Buterin continued, the same level of safety does not apply to cross-chain bridges. In the example he raised, if an attacker deposited their ETH on a Solana bridge and then rolled back that transaction on the Ethereum side, as soon as the Solana side confirmed it, they would incur devastating losses on other users whose tokens are locked into the contract. SOL-WETH, as nested tokens are no longer supported by the original on a 1: 1 ratio.

Buterin also outlined how the security exploit could scale negatively as more bridges are added in a cross-chain network. In a theoretical network of 100 chains, the high level of interdependence and overlapping derivatives would mean that a 51% attack on a chain, especially a small cap, can cause system-wide contagion. According to Crypto 51, it costs up to $ 1.78 million per hour for hackers to mount a 51% attack vector against the Ethereum network. However, the cost drops to as low as $ 13,846 per hour for blockchains like Bitcoin Cash.