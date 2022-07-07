The creator of ‘Friends’ is ashamed of the lack of diversity in the series and will make a donation to redeem herself | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The reason why the creator of ‘Friends’ is ashamed of the series

Other guest stars like Alec Baldwin, Gary Oldman, Dakota Fanning and Brad Pitt also appeared.

However, most of these celebrities, like the protagonists of the series, shared a common characteristic: they were all white people.

Especially in more recent years, both fans of the series and critics have noted the lack of representation of racial diversity in the series. This also taking into account that the plot of ‘Friends’ takes place in New York, one of the most diverse cities in the United States.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on June 29, 2022, Marta Kauffman, one of the creators of ‘Friends’, not only openly acknowledged this mistake, but also stated that she feels ashamed of it:

“I have learned a lot in the last 20 years. Admitting and accepting blame is not easy. It is painful to look in the mirror. I’m ashamed I didn’t know better 25 years ago.”

Kauffman became aware of this error after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, which triggered mobilizations in the United States and in other parts of the world.

“It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to struggle with having bought into systemic racism in ways I never realized. That was really the moment when I started to examine the ways he had been involved. So I knew I needed to course correct.”

This is how the creator of ‘Friends’ seeks to redeem her mistake

Since Marta Kauffman has now realized that the representation of racial diversity in television productions is relevant, she has decided to do something to continue problematizing the issue.

For this, he will donate 4 million dollars to the Department of African and Afro-American Studies at Bandeir University, his alma mater. This support will be used to carry out studies of the peoples and cultures of Africa. In addition, it will help the hiring of more academics and experts to generate more specialized research.

Marta Kauffman, who is also the creator of the Netflix series ‘Grace and Frankie’, also stated that she will take special care that her future productions are inclusive in different ways:

“I want to make sure from now on in every production I make that I’m mindful of hiring people of color and actively looking for young writers of color. I want to know that I will act differently from now on. And then I will feel relieved.”