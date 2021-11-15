The creator of the Bitcoin could be unveiled by a trial in Florida

MILAN – It might seem like an ordinary process in which the heirs of a deceased businessman ask his former partner to share the fortune. But the story that comes from Florida, says the Wall Street Journal, takes on another – far more fascinating – connotation if it can help shed light on the mystery of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin.

As we said, the prologue of the story does not seem particularly compelling: the family of a deceased man has in fact sued his former business partner over control of the assets of their alliance. The problem is that, according to the complainants, the loot to be shared concerns a treasure of 64 billion dollars (one million Bitcoins) that would belong to Nakamoto. Which, says the family of the deceased, would be nothing more than the disappeared David Kleiman and his ally in business Craig Wright.

Who Nakamoto is, whether he really existed as a single individual or is rather a collective intelligence, or professional partner, is a mystery yet to be revealed. And some answers could come from the quarrel in Florida.

Wright, a 50-year-old Australian programmer living in London, has portrayed himself as the creator of Bitcoin since 2016, but his claim has been repeatedly rejected by the Bitcoin community. Kleiman’s family claims that the two worked together in Bitcoin mining and this entitles them to receive half the fortune they would have found together.

Kleiman’s family members intend to offer evidence showing how the two worked together. Wright’s lawyers believe their client is the creator of the Bitcoin and never involved Kleiman. “We believe the court will be able to verify that there is nothing to attest to a partnership,” points out Andres Rivero, Wright’s attorney.

For the “bitcoiners”, explains the New York daily, there is only one fact that could prove the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto. The account control key where Nakamoto put the million Bitcoins into custody. The alleged creator of the currency would only need to move a fraction of that assets to reveal himself to the whole world.

According to the prosecution papers, in 2008 – when a nine-page paper was launched on the net that inaugurated Bitcoin, signed by Nakamoto – Wright would have asked Kleiman to help him with the drafting of that document.