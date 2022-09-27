The creator of ‘The house of the dragon’ on the relationship between Rhaenyra and Daemon: “Today we would call it abuse”

[ESTE ARTÍCULO CONTIENE SPOILERS DE LA CASA DEL DRAGÓN]

Incest, like dynastic battles, is the order of the day in the Seven Kingdoms, and the Targaryens are specialists in falling in love with their brothers, nephews, uncles and other relatives. They already showed it in Game of Thrones, with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), aunt and nephew in the series, and now the house of the dragon has hooked fans with the love affair between Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D’Arcy) and his uncle Daemon (Matt Smith).

In the six episodes of the first season that we have already been able to see on HBO Max, both have shared very intimate moments in High Valyrio. In episode 4, without going any further, they were close to going to bed. After Rhaenyra confessed to Daemon that she did not want to get married for fear of dying in childbirth like her mother, he took her to Silk Street. At one point, both kissed in the brothel, although Daemon managed to control his impulses and left before deflowering the princess.

In chapter 5, they met again at the young woman’s wedding and, although the chemistry between them was still just as alive, Rhaenyra finally said yes to Laenor Velaryon while his uncle was flirting with his sister, Laena. Despite the fact that their paths have separated, at least for now, fans long to see them together again, regardless of whether it is an incestuous relationship.

In an interview for Variety (via ScreenRant), the showrunner Ryan County has responded to fans wanting to see Daemon and Rhaenyra together. “Nothing surprises me anymore”, he has assured her about the enthusiastic reaction of the spectators: “The truth is that I did not know how the audience was going to take it. Look, it’s part of the story and I think that’s what’s fascinating, because it’s sort of taboo in our modern sensibilities. It is even quite taboo within Game of Thrones, even for the Targaryens, because it’s a different generation.”

For the creator, the good reception of the couple has a lot to do with the performances of their actors: “It’s amazing what a great performance can do to get people to accept things about a character. We owe that to Matt and Milly, and soon to Matt and Emma, ​​because you will see that they also have a complex relationship.”

“I have seen again Return to the future and Marty goes to prom with his mom, and it’s kind of cool to see that, but at the same time you think, ‘They’re two beautiful people. Are they going to get involved tonight?” Condal explained: “Look, he’s not my uncle. So I guess people are fine with it, or maybe the original series did so much legwork to normalize Targaryen love rituals that we don’t have to worry.”

Let us remember that, in addition to the relationship, there is a striking age difference between uncle and niece, although this is not relevant in the universe either. Game of Thrones. “What Daemon does to young Rhaenyra today we would call abuse. And, as a traumatic event, it would influence what Rhaenyra becomes.”

