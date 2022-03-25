The creators of Bridge Constructor present LEGO Bricktales, a puzzle adventure

If you are attracted to the idea of ​​making LEGO mechanical constructions piece by piece to check if the recreated object works, or if you simply like to represent objects and scenarios with LEGO, or better yet, if you are passionate about the concept of rebuild an amusement park made with blocks, you should take a look at lego bricktalesa puzzle adventuremany of them based on physics, which will arrive in 2022 from the hand of ClockStonethe creators of Bridge Builder, and publisher Thunderful. It will be available on PC (there is already a page on Steam) and other platforms not yet announced.

The premise of the adventure is simple and cute. The theme park Our grandfather’s house is going to have to close because it does not comply with current regulations due to its poor condition, so we will help him rebuild it. For this we will use a device with alien technology that works with happiness crystals, so we will have to embark on a adventure to help people in five scenarios represented as lego dioramas: a jungle, a desert, a bustling city, a medieval castle and a tropical island.

In these dioramas there will be characters with problems and insurmountable obstacles. Therefore, we will have to solve puzzles and build paths and tools to help people, and thus make our way through those worlds. Some of the objects to be manufactured will be static, but others will be functional, like a crane or a gyrocopter, so physics will need to be considered. The developers promise that, with the offered parts, it will be possible to “give life to your ideas block by block with total freedom”.

Free mode allows you to deepen and improve constructions

As you progress, you will get pieces and skills that will open paths and secrets for us in the five worlds, as well as allowing us to freely rebuild the amusement park. Additionally, completing construction zones will unlock the free mode where you can improve the construction with the additional blocks that have been obtained. And of course, do not miss character customization of the player.

Dieter Schoeller, vice president of publishing at Thunderful, says in a statement that they carry more than two years working on the game: “With lego bricktales we have set out to harness what makes LEGO so special. Our intuitive block-by-block construction mechanics allows players to interact with LEGO blocks in a video game in the same way as toys have inspired people’s imagination and creativity for decades.”