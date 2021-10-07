The creators of the series would like to see Jeffrey Wright as Uatu in live-action

The creators of What If…? would like to see Jeffrey Wright as Uatu the Watcher in live-action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The first season of What If…?, the first animated series produced by Marvel Studios, is finally available in streaming on the streaming platform Disney +. The show, inspired by the homonymous comic series published by House of Ideas is composed by 9 episodes, sees the return of most of the actors of theMCU as voice actors and explores completely new and alternative scenarios to the events of the films of theMarvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent interview with Variety focused on the season finale, AC Bradley And Bryan Andrews, respectively head writer and director of What If…?, they talked about the possibility of seeing Jeffrey Wright as the live-action version of Uatu the Watcher. After explaining that the decision rests with the president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, the duo admitted to not knowing everything the company has in the pipeline for the future:

Bradley: “Jeffrey Wright can play any character he wants, as far as I’m concerned. If you want to play Sue Storm [La Donna Invisibile], get it signed! “ Andrews: “We love it. It’s up to Kevin [Feige]. In the future, maybe? Who knows what they have in the pipeline. There are some things that we may be aware of, but there are a lot of them that even we don’t know, because they keep everything secret.. But I’m on the side of the public. I think it would be great to see. I would love to see some random scenes where Jeffrey Wright is observing things from afar.“ Bradley: “Not in costume. In jeans and a tank top, drinking a cup of coffee. […]”

Recall that the vocal cast of What If…? see Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) in the role of Uatu the Watcher and numerous MCU actors including Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner / Hulk), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Michael B. Jordan (Erik Killmonger), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter / Captain Carter), Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton / Hawkeye), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang / Ant-Man), Michael Douglas (Hank Pym), Jeff Goldblum (Great teacher), Michael Rooker (Yondu Udonta), Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine) e Kat Dennings (Darcy Lewis). The animated series, written by AC Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews, is available on Disney + from11 August.

SYNOPSIS

“What If…? turns the script of the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, reworking famous events from the movies in unexpected ways. Coming to Disney + in the summer of 2021, the first Marvel Studios animated series focuses on several MCU heroes, with a voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews, while Ashley Bradley is the lead writer.“

