The creature that could be the first grandfather of the human being loses “its title”

The Saccorhytus, a microscopic creature, it was considered the first known step on the evolutionary path that leads to humans, however, an analysis of new fossils contradicts this theory as experts now estimate that it is part of a different family tree.

The discovery of the first fossils of Saccorhytus, de about 535 million years old, in China and the analysis that led to its consideration as the possible first grandfather of the human being It was published in 2017 in Nature, the same journal that now includes the new study.

In light of the new analyses, an international team believes that the Saccorhytus is not the oldest representative of the deuterostomes, the animals with anus.an evolutionary lineage of which we are part, but it would be a protostome, only with a primary mouth.

This new knowledge introduces important modifications in the primitive phylogenetic tree and in the understanding of how life developed.

Removing this little creature from the place it was thought to occupy means “that there is a big gap in the fossil record of deuterostomes, that is, our side of the animal tree. So we will keep digging and looking for the first true deuterostome fossils,” said Shuhai Xiao of Virginia State University and one of the authors of the research.

Saccorhytus resembles “to an angry Minion”, as described by the University of Bristol (UK). A “spiny and wrinkled sac, with a large mouth surrounded by spines and holes.”

It is precisely these holes that, in the first analysis published in 2017, were interpreted as pores for the gills, a primitive characteristic of the group of deuterostomes, but which the new study refutes.

The team recently discovered hundreds of fossilized specimens of Saccorhytus, some “so perfectly preserved that they seem almost alive”, highlighted Yunhuan Liu, from the University of Chang’an (China), which has provided new insights into their anatomy and evolutionary affinity.

Various types of analysis and recreations on a supercomputer to create 3D digital models revealed the internal and external structures of this microscopic creature.

“Digital models showed that pores previously interpreted as gills are actually spibroken hands, demolishing the only evidence supporting the deuterostome interpretation,” said Zhag Huaqiao of the Chinese Academy of Science.

Saccorhytus could be related to several lines of the great evolutionary tree, and the researchers carried out extensive phylogenetic analysis based on morphology along with other experiments to test various possibilities.

In all the tests, the results supported the hypothesis that Saccorhytus belongs to the group of ecdysozoa, which includes, among others, arthropods – insects, crabs and earthworms, explained Philip Donoghue of the University of Bristol.

This marine creature would thus be one of the oldest known ecdysozoans, although its exact position is not clear, in addition, its sac-shaped body defies the traditional worm shape of this group, but “it may reflect the ancestral condition from which all its members evolved.”

There is still much to discover about this small animal and among the questions that await an answer, highlights Michael Steiner, from the Free University of Berlin, it is necessary to establish if it lived floating in the sea or between grains of sand or if its spines served to deter to predators or to stabilize the organism within the seafloor.