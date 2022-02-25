The creepy indie game Cult of the Lamb is announced with a new trailer

One of Devolver Digital’s upcoming releases, Cult of the Lamb, announces it’s coming to all major consoles this year in a trailer.

Massive Monster is making the leap to 3D with its latest game, Cult of the Lamb. It sees players as the titular lamb who is possessed by a hidden power that “saved them from annihilation”. This leads to fans owing a debt to the entity that can only be repaid by making a cult of the being’s likeness, which serves as the player’s goal.

For those interested, it has been announced that the game will be coming to all major console platforms this year alongside the previously announced PC release.

My name is Steve and I’m the Community Manager at Massive Monster. We are pleased to share that Cult of the Lamb is coming to Xbox One! xbox one

Despite being 3D, the game still uses hand-drawn animation, using cute animals as the main characters and NPCs.

Cult of the Lamb Details

Critics of the game’s initial announcement during Gamescom: Opening Night Live described it as “what would happen if an Animal Crossing villager started a cult”.

That seems to be a pretty fair comparison, as Cult of the Lamb sees itself as a procedurally generated roguelike that allows players to get stronger by making their followers stronger, or “flock” as they develop their own society.

Trailers for the game show the cute creatures enjoying being sacrificed, being dragged into the underworld with smiles on their faces.

Cult of the Lamb is scheduled to release in 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.