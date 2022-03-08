the creepy message on social media

In the pre-match of Salernitana-Inter, some historians were awarded on the San Siro lawn former Nerazzurri players that have been included in the Hall of Fame of the club.

Among these was Marco Materazziwhich through a post Instagram wanted to thank Inter and all the fans for the special recognition:

Hall of Fame Inter

“I haven’t felt such shivers in a long time: legend, what a huge word. Inter worthy legend of the Inter Hall of Fame: what a crazy honor. Today, still with the excitement of that fantastic night at San Siro that will remain in my heart forever, I just want to say thank you. To my fans: I have always given everything for our colors, you have pushed me where I never imagined I could go. And once more Friday, in our house, you made me feel unique. To my friends, fantastic champions with whom I shared the love for the Nerazzurri shirt on and off the pitch, and now this moment of glory too. To my family, my always strength: yesterday when I was one of many, today that I can feel even more a little piece of the history of this wonderful club. Just one word: forever thank you“.