The creepy statement of the teenager who killed his parents because they took away his PlayStation

The Country, Spain

An alarming murder case has Spain on edge. A 15-year-old teenager murdered his parents and his 10-year-old brother after an argument in which his mother threatened to take away his PlayStation. ANDThe young man fired a shotgun and kept the bodies at home for three days, until a relative alerted the authorities. In addition to the shocking case, he gave a cold testimony about how he decided to kill his parents and brother and how he carried out the crime. “He told me that I was lazy, that he was fine and that he was going to take off the console. I went up to my room, I started to think and I grabbed the shotgun”the boy told authorities.

The crime

The incident occurred last Tuesday, February 8, in the rural area of ​​Elche, 20 kilometers from the city of Alicante, in Spain, but it was not until Friday the 11th when the authorities discovered the bodies. As revealed by the newspaper the sixthfrom Spain, the teenager stated that he argued with his mother for his poor grades. The woman threatened to take away his video game console until he got better at school.

“He told me that I was lazy, that he was fine and that he was going to take off the console. I went up to my room, I started to think and I grabbed the shotgun,” said the young man, according to the aforementioned newspaper. The crude story of the teenager indicates that he went in search of the 12-gauge cartridge shotgun that his father used for hunting activities. Although the gun was locked, the key was visible to everyone.

As he narrated, he shot his mother while she was in the kitchen. He shot her in the back and then another shot. He then shot his brother, who tried to run away from the scene. “I shot my mother twice when she was in the kitchen. One shot in the back and then I finished her off. My brother tried to escape, but I ran after him and caught him first,” she said.

A police van takes the 15-year-old minor who killed his family in Elche to a juvenile center (EFE/)

He also decided to kill his father, who was not at home: “I waited four or five hours for my father and shot him when he arrived.”he counted coldly. He killed his mother with two shots, his brother with one and his father with three, according to the newspaper the sixth.

Continue reading the story

The bodies, hidden

But the terrible crime of the 15-year-old minor did not end there, since He decided to hide the bodies of his family in the basement and try to continue with his normal life. According the sixththe boy told some of his friends that he had covid-19 and that is why he stayed at home, while hiding the bodies. “I was left without knowing what to do and decided to take the bodies to the shed,” he said.

He had the bodies of his mother, father and brother hidden for three days, until finally an aunt, his mother’s sister, came to the house to ask about the whereabouts of the relatives. “It was not until Friday afternoon that the teenager confessed the facts after a neighbor and a sister of his mother came to the house due to lack of news from the family. They were the ones who notified the authorities,” narrated the cited medium.

assassin’s future

The young man was captured on Friday and gave his statement to the Police before the juvenile prosecutor’s office. He left the authorities in suspense due to the coldness of his story and “the level of detachment towards the victims.” Now, remains in a center for minors. However, he will respond under the Minors’ Law, which does not establish a prison sentence but rather an internment measure.

According the sixthhe would have to spend five years in prison and could have another three years of supervised release. Measures such as courses and training programs would also be imposed.

ON VIDEO: Raped and humiliated in public, the cruel practice of patriarchy in India