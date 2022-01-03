The “cremation with water”, desired by Desmond Tutu

The funeral of South African Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1984, who died last December 26 at the age of 90, was held on Saturday in St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. The next day his ashes were buried in the cathedral during a private ceremony, after his body had been cremated by his choice with a particular technique: that of alkaline hydrolysis, which is still not very widespread but is considered an alternative to traditional burial, also due to the lower environmental impact it entails.

The alkaline hydrolysis technique, also called “biocremation”, “green cremation” or “cremation with water”, does not consist in burning the body as occurs with traditional cremation, but subjects it to a physical and chemical treatment that dissolves organs and tissues and subsequently pulverizes the bones. South Africa does not have precise legislation regarding this practice, and as far as Europe is concerned, so far there has been discussions about legalizing it only in the Netherlands: in the last twenty years, however, it has spread quite widely in Canada, Australia and the United States. , where it can be chosen in twenty or so states, including California, Florida and Illinois.

In a nutshell, the process of cremation with water works like this. The dead person’s body is placed horizontally into a large machine through a metal hatch, which is then sealed. The employees of the funeral home then activate the machine, which weighs the person’s body and calculates how much water and how much potassium hydroxide will be needed to complete the hydrolysis (potassium hydroxide is a substance that among other things is used in the production of paper and as an acidity regulator in some food products, and usually more or less 270 liters of water are needed for every 30 kilograms).

The body is then immersed in an alkaline solution of water and potassium hydroxide, with a pH of about 14, extremely basic, and the temperature is raised to about 152 ° C.

In these conditions all the tissues of the body dissolve completely within 60-90 minutes: the remaining liquid is allowed to flow out, while the bones – which remain intact together with any prostheses and medical devices – are first rinsed with cold water and then heated to 120 ° C in order to be dried.

These can then be reduced to fragments, pulverized and delivered to the relatives of the deceased person to be preserved or dispersed.

Philip Olson, a scientist at Virginia Tech University who studied water cremation in a 2014 study, told the Washington Post that the alkaline hydrolysis technique was developed in the 1990s by researchers in the United States who were looking for an inexpensive and safe method of handling the bodies of animals used for study purposes. Around the same time, Olson explains, other scientists in Japan and Scotland had been studying how to use this method to get rid of the carcasses of animals that have died from diseases such as ‘mad cow disease’.

By the early 2000s the practice had begun to be used by many American veterinarians and, thanks to appropriate improvements and adaptations, in the following years it had been gradually adopted by funeral homes in various states to handle human bodies.

The whole process of cremation with water can take up to four hours and what you get besides the bones is a clear liquid, similar in color to tea, which contains amino acids and peptides, has no trace of DNA and can be thrown away. The liquid can be disposed of through a drain and dispersed into the sewer system without causing damage: other substances can still be added which make it less basic and therefore suitable for disposal.

One of the criticisms that are made more often to this technique concerns precisely the end that the organs and tissues of which the bodies were composed go. Those who support it believe instead that it is a practice that accelerates the natural process of decomposition of the body and that, above all, produces less pollution.

In the cremation process that we know best, the body of a deceased person is decomposed at temperatures ranging from 750 to over 980 ° C in about two hours. The traditional cremation process emits greenhouse gases and therefore contributes to air pollution. Traditional burials, on the other hand, occupy a large amount of soil and both cement and other non-biodegradable materials are used to create them.

The environmental consequences of cremation with water are instead much more contained and mostly concern the electricity consumed by the machinery.

According to an independent analysis cited by Resomation, a British company that manufactures machinery necessary for alkaline hydrolysis, using this technique to decompose the body of a deceased person emits 35 percent less greenhouse gases than traditional cremation. . Bio-Response Solutions, which deals with tools and services of this type in Indiana, says that cremation with water saves 90 percent of the energy used to dissolve a body with the best-known type of cremation.

Furthermore, according to two studies by the Dutch researcher Elisabeth Keijzer, alkaline hydrolysis is the most environmentally sustainable method of treating the bodies of the dead for seventeen out of eighteen aspects considered, including the pollution produced, the consumption of water required and the space occupied in the ground. A few years ago Keijzer and his colleagues calculated that if the “environmental cost” of a burial is equivalent to 63.66 euros (which can vary according to the burial techniques of the various countries) and that of a cremation with a coffin is 48 , 47 (in Europe the bodies are cremated together with the coffin that contains them, unlike what happens in the United States), that of an alkaline hydrolysis procedure is 2.59 euros.

