“The crime…”. Amanda’s blood blanket infuriates everyone

It seems impossible for Amanda Knox stay away from controversy. The former Seattle student has repeatedly shouted loudly that she no longer wants to be associated with the Perugia crime, for which the Court of Cassation has found her innocent. Right, that’s your right. However, Amanda Knox from time to time seems to provoke public opinion, especially the Italian one.

Her latest tacky post, which joins others published in previous months and years, sees her smile as she holds up a blanket. A sardonic and ironic smile because, on the blanket, there is an inscription that many now contest. “ This is a real blanket to observe the crime “, reads the part clearly visible by Amanda Knox. All this, given that the theme is crime,” soiled “by stains of blood on various points of the same blanket.

Amanda Knox smiles while he holds it up and only by reading the caption we understand that, probably, the girl’s intent was to “denounce” the production of this type of product in some way. He does it smiling, in fact, and this is what deceives those who look at that post. “ This is my face from: ‘This is all that is wrong with real crime’ “, reads the caption. It would probably have been more appropriate to make a different face, perhaps Knox would have wanted that to be a disapproving smile. However, as the comments left under that post (which is limited only to the people she follows), not everyone has evidently understood what seems to be the real intent of that post, precisely because of the ironic smile printed on his face.

The reason for this choice by Amanda Knox is incomprehensible, that smile in a post like the one with the story that the former Seattle student has behind her is incomprehensible. And the comments left under that post, in fact, seem to be yet another scar on a very serious act of blood that has permanently marked the history of our country. Several people, in fact, have written that they would like that blanket and that they love it. To none of them Amanda Knox explained what, at least according to the captions, would be her real intent. She just replied in the negative to a person who asked her if she had bought it. Perhaps, given the issue, it would have been more appropriate to spend two more words on that topic to explain his point of view, instead of leaving it to theirony of that smile the vehicle of the message.