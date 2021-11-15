the crime hidden in the world by this “good guy” – Libero Quotidiano





Theodore John Conrad in 1969 he scored a $ 215,000 heist, taken from the Cleveland bank where he worked as a cashier, and then disappeared into thin air. For years they have searched for it all over the world. But, when the police identified him, it was revealed that he had passed away six months earlier. He was one of the most wanted fugitives in the United States and his theft is considered to be one of the most conspicuous and famous in the history of the city.





Conrad had created a new identity for himself after the coup and had lived near Boston for more than 50 years, building a family, never being discovered. Before dying at the age of 71 from cancer, he wanted to confess that he was behind the theft at the Cleveland bank. John Conrad was 20 at the time of the theft. He was inspired by the film “The Thomas Crown Case”, with Steve Mc Queen and Faye Dunaway. After the theft, he hid the stolen goods (about the current equivalent of $ 1.6 million) in an envelope and fled.





Conrad in Boston worked in a luxury car dealership. In recent months, the turning point: it turns out that Conrad was in Massachusetts, indeed that he had always been there, since 1970. Before he died, he confessed to his family that he had changed his identity and to have committed the theft. But no one contacted the authorities, who in the end closed the case also thanks to some similarities between the data reported in the obituary. A different ending from that of the film which remains one of the Hollywood classics