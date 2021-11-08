The criminal gangs in Haiti are very strong

In Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world, a very serious political, social and economic crisis has been going on for months: from February to today there has been a mass escape from the prison of the capital and the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which was also joined by an earthquake and a tropical storm. But something else also happened, which is less talked about: whole pieces of Haiti, and a large part of its capital, ended up under the control of criminal gangs, which have exploited years of alliances and ties with Haitian politicians to increase their power.

Criminal gangs have existed in Haiti for decades. In recent months – after the murder of President Jovenel Moïse on 7 July – they have, however, strengthened, including through kidnappings and murders: we are talking about almost 800 kidnappings and more than 300 murders since the beginning of this year alone.

According to data from the Haitian organization for human rights National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH), today there are about 90 criminal gangs operating in the country. The nine most powerful are united in a coalition, called “G9 an fanmi” (G9 and family), led by former police officer Jimmy Chérizier, also known as “Barbecue”. Today these groups control roads and ports, and have blocked supplies of fuel, electricity and food. Among other things, several hospitals, banks and telephone towers have stopped working.

The alliances between gangs and local politicians had developed above all during the years of Moïse’s own presidency, between 2017 and 2021, which for this reason had been described as the moment of the “gangsterization” of Haiti.

According to some sources, however, the same alliance “G9 an fanmi” was founded by members of the Moïse administration: local politicians would have used the gangs to better control their areas of competence, for example by hindering the vote and protests of supporters of their opponents. In return, they would provide the gangs with weapons, ammunition, transportation and financing.

The power vacuum caused by the killing of Moïse, and the subsequent political instability, allowed the criminal gangs to gain unprecedented autonomy and independence. They have taken control of areas traditionally outside their domain and have come to control most of the capital’s roads and ports, blocking the distribution of fuel and food to force the current prime minister, Ariel Henry, to resign.

The consequences were very serious. Since the electricity grid in Haiti is not very reliable, diesel fuel is essential to run the many generators that are used to power a large number of facilities, including hospitals. In a country where the health system is already very weak, not having enough fuel means that hospitals are closed.

The New York Times he recounted some particularly significant episode.

The lack of fuel is not allowing to keep running all the machinery that guarantee the survival of the most serious patients, and less than half of the ambulances in the area are still able to travel. Some hospitals have come to organize themselves with some mattresses placed on the floor to let their employees sleep directly in the structure; others are trying to work as much as possible with the lights out, to save energy.

The lack of fuel is also leading many banks to close or only sporadically open. Shops are closing, which cannot keep their lights and refrigerators on, and mobile phone masts are shutting down, leaving the country increasingly isolated. About 60 percent of Haiti’s population lives in poverty and nearly half survive thanks to humanitarian aid, which is also hindered by the criminal gangs that control the territory. Bruno Lemarquis, coordinator of aid provided to the country by the United Nations, said his work largely depends on the willingness of the gangs to let him do it. Among other things, criminal gangs are complicating the work of transporters and drivers of public transport, who recently called a major national strike to ask the government to regain control of the streets and to guarantee police stations in controlled areas. from criminals, so you can work safely. However, the government does not seem able to guarantee safety: it has proposed to the unions to lift the strike in exchange for money, an offer that the unions have refused. The situation is particularly critical in Port-au-Prince, but things are no better in other areas of the country, which are also suffering the consequences of the fuel blockade imposed by criminal gangs. In the more peripheral areas it has happened on several occasions that the residents attacked the vehicles that passed, to make them stop and steal their fuel. In the north, a group of people attacked a truck loaded with fuel drums, forcing the driver to pour part of the load into some bins before allowing him to continue his journey. Last week, the head of the “G9 an fanmi” criminal coalition, Jimmy Chérizier, said the groups would continue to block the arrival of fuel until interim prime minister Ariel Henry resigns. “If Ariel Henry resigns at 8 in the morning – said Chérizier – at 8.05 the roads will be free and the vans will be able to circulate and bring fuel to the city”.