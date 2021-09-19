The criminal past of a beloved Hollywood actor: what we know

Behind the good-guy faces of the most beloved actors, sometimes there are difficult, even violent stories, and there are also those who have distinguished themselves over others in this sense.

There are many actors who have had trouble with the law: Robert Downey Jr. he was arrested for drug possession and it took three years of rehabilitation and probation to get him back on track. The same goes for Kiefer Sutherland, arrested for drunk driving and, having already been stopped four times, had to serve 48 days in prison. But there is an actor who beats everyone and even among the most loved. Let’s find out who he is.

Actor arrested for acts of extreme violence

Drumroll! Well, we’re talking about Mark Wahlberg, who before becoming an established actor was a real criminal. The young man Wahlberg he had developed a cocaine addiction as early as the tender age of 13 and was first arrested at 16, spending 45 days in prison.

He was also arrested for persecuting black boys with friends, trying to throw stones at him and shouting racist offenses – which earned him the accusation of being racist, which also emerged years later when he was now an established model and singer and which forced him to abandon his career for a while.

But all of this is nothing compared to the attempted murder charge he was accused of, after attacking a man named Thanh Lam with a big stick, causing him to lose consciousness. The future actor also attacked a second Vietnamese named Hoa Trinh just the same day: the beating was so severe that Wahlberg thought he had removed the sight of one eye.

In reality Trinh, who was not blinded by the actor’s attack, but who lost sight of his eye with a grenade attack in Vietnam during the war. Wahlberg he asked for forgiveness for the crime he committed, also citing his charitable work as evidence of a profound change. Trinh later stated that Mark Wahlberg he was young and too reckless, but that didn’t stop him from forgiving him why everyone deserves a second chance.

Mark Wahlberg has also shown that he deserves it, having effectively cleaned up and concentrated on his work, also re-ennobling his name from all the accusations that had been addressed to him over the years and becoming alone one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.

