The crisis between Poland and Belarus is spreading

The crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus, where thousands of migrants from the Middle East have been trying to enter Poland for days and are blocked by Polish law enforcement agencies, continues to worsen and is opening new fronts of confrontation between Europe from a on the other hand, Belarus and its main backing country, Russia. Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, has threatened to shut down supplies of natural gas arriving in Europe if the European Union imposes economic sanctions on his country, while the issue of migrants has been the subject of a confrontation at the United Nations.

In recent days, migrants amassed in Belarus have tried several times to enter Poland, and in some cases have been rejected with violence. The Polish Defense Minister said his border soldiers fired warning shots in the air to keep them away.

Furthermore, temperatures in the border area have been below freezing for days and migrants are forced to camp and warm themselves with fires and makeshift vehicles: according to the Polish media, a 14-year-old boy was frozen to death on Thursday, but it is impossible to confirm the news. In general, he wrote BBC, at least seven people have died in the last months of this crisis.

The crisis is also moving on the economic and diplomatic level. After the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the European Union could impose new sanctions against Belarus, accused of welcoming and pushing thousands of migrants to Polish and Baltic countries, Lukashenko threatened to shut down the natural gas supplies that pass through his country. “We are heating up Europe, and they are threatening to close the border. But what happens if we cut the gas? ”He said.

The gas issue is particularly felt in recent months because there is a serious shortage all over the world, and the rise in prices is putting both businesses and households in difficulty.

Belarus is really just a transit country for natural gas: supplies come from Russia. Currently, one fifth of the gas that goes from Russia to Europe passes through the Belarusian gas pipelines. The pipelines are controlled by Gazprom, the Russian state company, and ultimately by the Russian government, which has extensive influence over Ukraine. Lukashenko, therefore, could not carry out his threat alone: ​​to do so, he would need the support of Russia.

The fact is that in recent days Russia has shown itself to be very willing to help Lukashenko. On Thursday, two Russian warplanes flew over Ukrainian airspace and held exercises a few tens of kilometers away from the border with Poland, where the crisis is underway.

There was also a clash during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, during which Western countries (France, the United Kingdom and the United States, which are permanent members, together with the rotating members Albania, Estonia and Ireland) presented a joint statement in which they accused the Belarusian government of endangering the lives of migrants “for political reasons” and with the aim of “destabilizing neighboring countries and the external borders of the European Union and diverting attention from its growing violations of human rights ”.

Russia, another permanent member of the Council and with the power of veto, has however defended Belarus and argued that rather the violations of human rights are perpetrated by Poland, which mistreats migrants who try to enter its territory.

