The crisis between Russia and Ukraine explained in brief

What is happening on the border between Russia and Ukraine

Up to 130,000 Russian soldiers and 1,200 tanks, fighter jets and long-range missile batteries have massed on Ukraine’s eastern border. Moscow claims this is a simple military exercise but the buildup of troops, seen as a threat of invasion, has triggered the largest crisis in East-West ties since the Cold War. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces says that Russia also has about 2,100 troops in the east of the country, in the Dombass, the areas controlled by the rebels, and that Russian officers hold all leadership positions in the separatist forces. To carry out “joint exercises” Russian military were also sent to Belarus, a country allied with Moscow and bordering both Ukraine and the EU.

What are the origins of the conflict

In 2014, Ukrainian and pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych decided to suspend the free trade agreement with the EU. Strong popular protests are triggered that force him to leave power and flee. In the Crimean peninsula, inhabited mainly by Russian speakers, a group of rebels, probably stirred up and armed by Russia, rises up and proclaims independence, demanding, after a referendum won with over 90 percent of the votes, annexation to Russia, annexation which Vladimir Putin immediately recognizes. Another armed uprising explodes in the eastern industrial heart of the country, Donbas, triggering a civil war still underway in the provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk which has already caused 14,000 deaths. Both Ukraine and the West accused Russia of sending troops and weapons to support the rebels, but Moscow denied the allegations by saying that the Russians who joined the separatists did so voluntarily. A 2015 peace agreement called ‘Minsk-2’ provides, among other things, on the one hand that Kiev will ensure autonomy for the breakaway regions and amnesty for the rebels and on the other hand that the Russian military disappears from the territory. Neither condition was met.

What Russia is aiming for

Rather than taking control of Ukraine, the impression is that Putin wants to force the West to negotiate and accept a sharp reduction in its military presence in the region, a presence deemed a threat to Russia. Moscow claims that his is just a response to the fact that NATO has been amassing troops near its borders for years, in Eastern European member countries that joined the Atlantic Alliance after 1997 such as Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland. Romania and Bulgaria. Putin also worries about the fact that Ukraine is asking to join NATO, something the Kremlin wants to avoid at all costs. “It is absolutely mandatory for us to ensure that Ukraine never, ever becomes a member of NATO,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

What was the response from the West

Western countries have been united in condemning any prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. At the moment, attempts are being made to use all possible diplomatic channels. The American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, met in Geneva. French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Italian Council, Mario Draghi, have both called Putin. The same was done by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who also went to Kiev where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the meantime, however, both sides are showing their muscles and some countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States have sent armaments to Kiev, while others have sent soldiers and vehicles to the Baltic Sea and to the NATO countries of the region such as Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania. Moscow was also threatened with heavy economic sanctions and even retaliation such as stopping the purchase of gas from the Federation.

Ukrainian crisis, the US sends 3 thousand soldiers to Eastern Europe

Three thousand US troops will be deployed to strengthen the defense of NATO’s eastern front and another 8,500 have been placed “in a state of maximum alert” by Washington for possible dispatch to Eastern Europe. The nations are divided, however, between those who want a harder and more muscular line and those who prefer not to provoke Moscow too much and are willing to listen to accept at least part of her requests. One thing is the mutual defense of NATO allies, provided for in Article 5 of the treaty, “another is the question of what support to give to Ukraine”, which is “an important partner, not an ally. they are different visions, I do not hide it “, said the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg,

