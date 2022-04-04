The crisis goes on a cruise

The cruise industry is highly polarized: four large groups manage 80 percent of the market. Covid-19 reduced revenues, but allowed the entry of new operators. The uncertainties of the war in Ukraine weigh on the recovery.

The cruise industry is highly polarized, especially in terms of bed supply. The four most important groups, in fact, hold about 80 per cent of the total capacity (50 per cent in terms of number of ships), while the two most important have a share of over 60 per cent. Among the top 4, with the exception of Msc Cruises (which has a family-based ownership structure), the other operators are listed holding companies, present on the market with a variety of brands. The largest group is Carnival Corporation (CCL) which owns nine brands; the second operator, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), owns three as well as a 50 per cent stake in Tuic (which owns two brands). The third group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (Nclh), operates through three brands.

The Caribbean is the main geographical area of ​​reference, with over a third of the market share. As for passengers, in 2019 there were 29.7 million, 14.4 million of which came from the US.

The fact that the majority of cruise passengers are from the United States and that the main destination basin is the Caribbean with the start and end of the cruise in the United States means that the sector is strongly influenced by the policies implemented in the various sectors by the authorities of that country. With the outbreak of Covid-19, in mid-March 2020 all the companies voluntarily suspended cruises, while almost simultaneously the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) promulgated a device for the ban on cruise navigation, which remained in force until in October 2020. In the following months, the ban was gradually relaxed (passing from being absolute to conditional), in relation to the pandemic trend and the improvements achieved in terms of vaccinations, and remained in force until March 30, 2022. Some countries have chosen to deny access to cruise ships, not only for 2020, but also for 2021 and part of 2022 (e.g. Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

The Covid crisis

Covid has caused the collapse of the entire cruise industry. In 2020, the top four groups carried 5.9 million passengers, up from 3.2 million in 2021, up from 24.9 million in 2019). Starting from May 2021, with the increase in the vaccination rate and the relaxation of some restrictive measures, many companies, adopting particular precautions (for example the obligation to vaccinate, the use of masks in every area of ​​the ship or the service of meals in the room), have gradually resumed their activities (almost always not with the entire fleet and with reduced occupancy rates). The number of ships in service therefore went from 48 in May 2021 to 190 in August 2021, to 264 in March 2022, with an almost total recovery forecast by the third quarter of 2022.

The freezing of activities caused a collapse in the stock prices of the first three groups: on March 18, 2020 they suffered average losses of 80/90 percent compared to the values ​​at the beginning of the year. In the following months, there was a partial recovery, but the market is still far from the pre-pandemic values, as well as being very volatile in relation to the trend of Covid: for example, there was an immediate -10 percent average in the week that the discovery of the Omicron variant was announced.

Equally heavy was the impact on economic results. As shown in Figure 1, revenues dropped dramatically ($ 41.8 billion in 2019 decreased to $ 9.9 billion in 2020 and $ 5 billion in 2021). Operating income went from $ 7.1 billion in 2019, to -17.9 billion in 2020 and -14.4 billion in 2021. Long-term debt increased from $ 29.3 billion in 2019 to 57. billion in 2020 and 66.2 billion in 2021. The debt consists mainly of bank loans (mainly for the purchase of new ships) and bonds. The companies have not been able to benefit from the stimulus measures introduced by some countries because most of them operate in tax havens by adopting flags “of convenience” (such as Panama, Bermuda or other).

The future of cruises

To deal with the crisis, CCL sold 19 ships (-13 per cent of total capacity), among the oldest and least efficient in the fleet, and negotiated the postponement of construction of some of the 16 new ships ordered. The ships sold went in part (14) to feed the second-hand market: thanks to drastically reduced prices compared to pre-Covid periods, some new operators have entered, while other companies have taken the opportunity to expand their fleet. The remaining five ships were scrapped (in Turkish or Indian shipyards). In March 2021, RCL sold its Azamara brand (3 ships) to private equity fund Sycamore Partners for $ 201 million, while in 2020 it let Pullmantur (of which it owned 49 percent) go bankrupt. The case of MSC goes against the trend: it confirmed all the orders already placed and surpassed Nclh in terms of the supply of beds. From 2023, it will then enter the “luxury” segment with a new specific brand.

In January 2022, the Genting Hong Kong group, which owns three brands, was declared insolvent and this represents a further opportunity for entities wishing to enter the market or who already operate there.

The best way to predict the future of the cruise industry is to monitor the progress of ships under construction. In the period 2022-2027, 75 ships are expected to enter, with a total capacity of approximately 177,000 beds (+22 percent compared to today) and an investment of almost 50 billion dollars.

The return to pre-Covid results is conceivable in about two years, even if the recovery will be influenced not only by the pandemic situation, but also by events such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, all this will have negative effects on the general economic trend, despite the fact that the cruise sector has always shown itself to be very resilient in the past.