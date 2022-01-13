The crisis in Kazakhstan demonstrates all the danger of bitcoin





The government of Kazakhstan had truly believed that becoming the homeland of bitcoin hunters was a great idea. In June 2020 Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Innovation, had presented a project developed with “international experts” to attract cryptocurrency “miners” to the former Soviet republic, who could thus take advantage of the trading fever that had already infected half world. Bitcoin prospectors don’t need much. Their business, the mining, consists of putting extremely powerful computers to work on the computations to decrypt the transaction blocks of the blockchain, the non-centralized computer system underlying the cryptocurrency.

The first group of computers to complete the calculation validates a block of transactions and gets a bitcoin as a reward. To do a job of this type you need computers, a reliable Internet connection, abundant low-cost electricity: with average-efficiency computers, the extraction of a single bitcoin consumes about 143,000 kWh of electricity. In Kazakhstan the web was not a problem and energy abounded. A major exporter of coal, oil and natural gas, the vast Asian nation has “an energy capacity more than double its demand,” as the International Energy Agency writes in its latest analysis on the country’s situation. At 5.5 US cents per kWh, the price of Kazakh electricity is among the lowest in the world, about a quarter of the Italian and half of the Chinese price.

Zhumagaliyev had made his calculations: the government could have attracted investments of 300 billion tenge in three years (that’s about 600 million euros) from bitcoin miners and earn a lot by taxing even a small part of the wealth they would have generated. A few months later Zhumagaliyev was ousted from the government (he is now ambassador to the Netherlands) but his plan went ahead. According to data from the University of Cambridge, the only ones that trace bitcoin research activity in the world with a certain degree of reliability, in July 2020 Kazakhstan was making less than 5% of the mining world. A year later the share had already risen to almost 9%. Then things got out of control.

In May 2021, China, which was home to nearly 50% of the world’s bitcoin research activity, banned the mining as part of a strategy to combat speculative trading and contain energy consumption. The great exodus of miners has begun. Many have found refuge in Kazakhstan. Industry giants such as BIT Mining, Canaan or Xive have announced the relocation of thousands of computers from Chinese megacities to areas near Nur-Sultan (the capital that was called Astana until 2019) and Almaty. The Kazakh share in the global business of mining it doubled within a summer, reaching 18% in August 2021. That’s when the problems started. The authority that manages the Kazakh electricity grid has begun to report imbalances: the old electricity infrastructures were unable to sustain the sharp increase in consumption in the areas where the computers of the bitcoin hunters worked. The periodic blackouts in the villages, the planned power outages, the containment of supplies for the most energy-intensive activities have begun, starting from the bitcoin “mines”.

On a national level, the country found itself in the unprecedented situation of importing electricity from Russia, at a high price, because consumption, which grew by 8% in just one year, had surprisingly exceeded the production of coal and gas plants that produce almost all Kazakh electricity. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a meeting with the country’s bankers, in November began talking about a return to nuclear power, abandoned for twenty years, to restore balance to the system. “The role of a leader is to make unpopular decisions,” Tokayev explained on that occasion, in words that appear sadly prophetic after the Kazakh president ordered the army to shoot the crowd. Economic disappointment was added to the problems of the electricity grid.

Already at the beginning of the summer Bagdam Musin, who took over as Zhumagaliyev’s minister, admitted that the increase in revenues promised also by the associations of miner there was no: «Let’s see the investments of the miner, but there is little tax revenue. We don’t see thousands of people employed in this sector ». In an attempt to make a profit, the Kazakh government has tried to introduce a tax, not particularly heavy, on the electricity consumption of bitcoin mines. The tax went into effect on January 1, 2022. Too late. The technical problems and the change of attitude of the government, even before the riots, made the people understand miner that it was time to get out again. At the end of November, the Financial Times reported the beginning of the great move of the cars of the miner from Kazakhstan to other shores: neighboring Russia or, above all, the United States, whose share in the world activity of mining it jumped from 4 to 35% in the space of a year. It is not taken for granted, however, that the American government is willing to host hunters for a very long time bitcoin.

The chronicles of recent years tell that the countries where cryptocurrency miners bring computers get tired very quickly of their presence: China has kicked them out (although it seems that many continue to work in hiding), Iran has suspended their activities for four months, Kosovo has banned them and in recent days has seized dozens of computers that continued to illegally search for bitcoin. In Scandinavia, where energy costs much less than the EU average, Sweden does not want the mining and proposed to ban it throughout the EU, Norway (which is not a member of the EU) supported the Swedish idea, while Iceland decided to no longer accept requests to start researching cryptocurrencies.

The reasons for banning the activity of mining they are always the same and appear difficult to contest: what they do is of no use to anyone but them, and it only creates problems. The search for the last two million bitcoins still to be extracted from the blockchain (on the 21 million of the “technical” limit of the system) it is an activity with a very high energy consumption. According to the latest estimates by the University of Cambridge, the annual energy consumption for bitcoin research amounts to 121.7 TWh, an amount of electricity that is enough to meet the national demand of nations such as Argentina or the Netherlands. In a historical phase in which every government has set itself energy saving targets to eliminate emissions and curb global warming, it makes no sense to dedicate such an amount of electricity to the extraction of cryptocurrencies.

The economic and social impact of a bitcoin mine is also negative: it does not bring jobs, except for a very few IT technicians who look after computers, and puts pressure on the electricity grid, increasing the risk of breakdowns, supply interruptions and the need for intervention. For the taxman, the benefits are almost nil, essentially limited to taxes on electricity consumption. Deposited in anonymous wallets, devoid of any “fiscal residence”, cryptocurrencies have become the favorite money of crime precisely because of their ability to escape any kind of control. Tracing the owner of a cryptocurrency wallet is a difficult operation for the police and even more so for tax officials. The miners’ profits go to tax havens far from the territories from which their owners drew electricity.

More than the heroic miners of the industrial revolution, bitcoin hunters are similar to the biblical locusts, which in this case devour the (electrical) resources of a territory and leave leaving nothing good behind. It is easy to predict that their exodus that began in China last year will likely continue for a long time to come. At least until a hoped-for bubble burst heals the planet of this online trading and cryptocurrency fever, which appears to have reached its peak of expanding the “investor” base with crypto “exchanges” advertisements scattered all over the place. football matches. At that point the “miners” will be able to stop moving computers from one country to another and resign themselves to the already evident social uselessness of their activity.