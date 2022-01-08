The crisis in Kazakhstan is affecting the bitcoin market

About 15% of all cryptocurrency mining activities in the world have been stopped due to the socio-political crisis that has hit the Kazakhstan. The country is in fact the second largest producer of digital currencies in the world, after the United States, but due to the strong protests in recent days, the government has decided to interrupt internet connections, to prevent demonstrators from organizing and spreading images of what is happening in the streets. Due to the disruption of mining operations in Kazakhstan the value of the bitcoin fell by 8%, reaching $ 43,000 for the first time since September.

For the past four days, all major cities in Kazakhstan have been the scene of huge protests. Clashes between people and law enforcement agencies were triggered by the rise of the fuel prices decided by the government, but the discontent had been brewing in public opinion for some time, because of the authoritarian regime which for thirty years has controlled the great country of Central Asia. Following the first clashes, the country’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency, dissolved the government and resigned as president, while remaining in power as head of the Security Council, an important institutional body that totally controls the country. . In addition to having authorized the police to shoot the crowd without warning, as reported by the Guardian, Tokayev also ordered the Kazakhstan telecommunications agency to close all internet services.

The shutdown of the network has therefore blocked the entire mining sector of Kazakhstan, which also brings together all the operators who left China, after the ban on mining cryptocurrencies imposed by the government of Xi Jinping in May 2021. The former Soviet republic represented a perfect destination, thanks to its geographical proximity and its being an important energy producer. Mining, that is the calculation process used to create new digital currencies and keep records of all transactions, in fact requires a large amount of electricity and Kazakhstan is home to huge mines and coal plants. Furthermore, the Kazakh government has always had a very permissive attitude towards construction, which benefits digital currency miners who need to build large physical installations in a short time to be able to support operations.

Expelled from China and unable to work due to the crisis in the new host country, according to experts from the Cnbc the cryptocurrency miners of Kazakhstan they could be incentivized to move to the United States, which have now become a paradise for this kind of activity. The possible migration could also represent a positive turning point for the bitcoin market, going to reduce the carbon footprint of cryptocurrencies and the miners’ dependence on the coal-fired power plants of the Central Asian country.

In any case, whether this westward migration occurs or not, according to Brandon Arvanaghi, a bitcoin mining engineer interviewed by Cnbc, this new blow to the cryptocurrency market has once again proved the shock resistance of mining external. “This is how the bitcoin network becomes resistant over time” Arvanaghi said “Miners migrate to more favorable and stable jurisdictions, which will make interruptions less and less frequent”.