The crisis in Kazakhstan is due to Bitcoins and the incredible amount of energy needed to produce them

2022 began with the largest protest in Kazakhstan since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Although the demonstrations, which soon became riots with clashes that caused more than two hundred deaths, have roots in widespread intolerance towards the authoritarian government of the country, the trigger was the price of LPG, almost doubled overnight due to the decision (later withdrawn) of the authorities to liberalize the national fuel market.

The cut to subsidies done by many governments, it abolishes price control by damaging the weakest sections of society, while the tycoons and oligarchs who control the market increase their personal wealth; a situation that does not bode well, especially in a country, like Kazakhstan, rich in oil, natural gas and precious metals, whose wealth it feeds a system based on corruption and clientelism.

The criticalities of an already problematic context are aggravated by the increase in energy demand, linked not only to the fact that, after the collapse of the most acute phases of the pandemic, many countries they bet with even more decision on coal, oil and gas to fuel the recovery, but also the boom in cryptocurrencies, which require enormous quantities of energy to be “extracted”, continuously and cheaply. Here’s why cryptocurrencies are a major environmental problem: second a study Published on Nature, could significantly contribute to the increase in average temperatures above the fateful threshold of 1.5 degrees, taking us beyond two degrees within the next 30 years.

For cryptocurrency means an entirely virtual medium of exchange which works through a decentralized system – therefore not regulated by a central bank – in which anyone, without commission costs and remaining anonymous, can easily make transactions, tracked and recorded in blockchain, i.e. in a shared database on the network. Bitcoins, born in 2008, are the best known cryptocurrency to date, and the process of “issuing” new ones is called mining: literally “extraction”. It is a process of validation and registration of new transactions, identified by complex numeric strings that can be used only once; while initially all this, with its encrypted digital accounting system, was operated by individuals with normal computers, the current rhythms and amounts of data required required a more solid structure, which today employs powerful processors connected to each other. In fact, today i miner they compete to validate as many transactions as possible, in return for which they in turn receive Bitcoin as payment.

It would be a big mistake to think that what is virtual does not pollute: the mining it is a highly energy-consuming process, so much so that Bitcoins are speculated to consume 707 kilowatt hours per transaction, corresponding to quantities of carbon dioxide emissions almost a million times higher to those of a transaction on the Visa circuit; overall, the estimate is 22 million tons of CO2 emissions every year. If you think that any business al computer or with others device has an environmental impact – both in terms of the raw materials necessary to produce them, both of the electricity necessary to make them work, and, last but not least, of data retention – the dimension of the problem we have today with cryptocurrencies becomes clearer. In fact, cryptocurrencies have experienced a real boom in recent years, which for investors has meant a trend in the market marked by strong fluctuations: for example, as of April 2011 the price of a Bitcoin it was only a dollar, a figure which then rose dramatically to an all-time high of 65 thousand dollars touched exactly ten years later, and then collapse recently due to the riots in Kazakhstan and the government shutdown of the internet.

This is why the situation is getting worse: the boom in interest in this cryptocurrency, with an increase in demand, has led Bitcoin’s energy consumption to increase by nearly 62 times between 2015 and 2021. This is why more miner the greater the computer power needed to mine new Bitcoins are present on the network; furthermore, i miner they need ever more powerful, faster and more efficient processors – which therefore use less electricity – to be able to process transactions faster. This implies a very fast turnover of technology, i.e. quantities of electronic waste that accumulate, contributing to an already critical situation. In fact, in 2021 they were calculated over 57 million tons of electronic waste, impossible to dispose of and containing potentially very polluting substances, while they continue to extract raw materials to produce new devices, with further environmental damage.

Another way to continue to profit from the extraction process is to obtain cheap energy, a research that he conducts in countries whose production is based on fossil fuels, such as Kazakhstan. It is needed in enormous quantities, because the amount of data managed and processed is enormous: if calculating the actual energy consumption of cryptocurrencies is not easy (precisely because, being a decentralized system, the computers used are different from each other in terms of power, efficiency energy and cooling systems), the most reliable estimate, that of the University of Cambridge, speaks of an annual consumption of about 80 terawatt hours (i.e. 80 billion kilowatt hours) of electricity, equal to the annual production of 23 coal-fired power plants.

The risk, then, is that, in order to meet the demand for cryptocurrencies, power stations that otherwise would have already been closed are kept in operation, thus slowing down the ecological transition. An example is the case of the Greenidge Generation power plant, an old coal-fired power plant in the state of New York, in the United States, which, closed in 2011, remained inactive until it was bought by a company that restructured it to produce electricity using natural gas, making almost tenfold its polluting emissions between 2019 and 2020. In fact, gas is not an ecological fuel: the European Union admitted it as “sustainable” only as a transitional way to support the economy until the green energy transition is complete. And then they are coal plants at least 38% of the energy sources used for the mining on a global scale. This is why China was among the favorite destinations of miners, covering about 70% of the mining of Bitcoin before the government cryptocurrency tightening in recent months. Just following the choice of Beijing, part of the mining Yes is transferred in Kazakhstan, a country that in fact has seen a growth of ten percentage points in a few months, reaching last August at 18% of the global computing power of the entire system mining; next to these countries, then, there are Russia – where the winter climate is useful to avoid overheating of the plants – and the United States.

Also for environmental concerns, but above all social – linked precisely to energy needs, and therefore to prices and the consequent protests – the Kazakh government he has declared to have planned an action to repress the miner not registered, that it is estimated they are responsible for twice as much energy consumption as regular ones. A step that puts the Asian country on the list of those who recently they have chosen to impose severe restrictions on mining, if not to ban it, as already made from china last November.

It is clear that virtual currency represents a serious environmental problem, which is intertwined and aggravates the socio-economic one linked to the energy sector. The growing global need, the urgency of the ecological transition and the trend in commodity prices are just some of the factors at play, which clearly tell us that we cannot afford to drain our resources to produce cryptocurrencies. It is no coincidence that the critical issues in the energy sector in recent years have sparked protests all over the world, from France toEcuador, fromIran to the Lebanon. For state budgets, subsidies used to buffer rising energy prices for businesses and citizens are a problem and help maintain worldwide dependence on fossil fuels, hindering the competitiveness of renewable sources.

However, the populations of countries whose governments are not committed to a just ecological transition cannot pay the price for fuel increases. At the very least, the entire cryptocurrency system should be converted to renewable energy, as initiatives such as Crypto Climate Accord, what he wants bring the virtual currency system to net zero emissions by 2040. However, this scenario is critical to achieve, given that the energy capacity of renewables in itself it should at least double to allow us to meet the climate objectives, not to mention the investors they spent millions in infrastructure for the Bitcoin network that they would be reluctant to convert. The absence of a centralized decision-making body that can give a unitary direction to the system completes a picture that does not allow us to imagine the radical change necessary to reduce the global impact of the mining. For this the international community must begin to deal with the question of mining no longer only as a financial problem, but also as an environmental and social problem.