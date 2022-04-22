The crisis or curse of the Fantastic Beasts saga

fantastic animals seemed to be a resounding success for Warner Brothers: JK Rowling’s involvement as a screenwriter, Eddie Redmayne as protagonist, the filmmaker David Yachts -who directed the last four films of Harry Potter– and the participation of the actor Johnny Deppin the role of Grindelwald.

But things started to happen: the public trial of Depp and Warner’s uncomfortable position regarding the opinions of JK Rowling and her transphobic visions. The actor received, however, the salary of $16 million for the third film, just for filming a single scene.

Rowling’s role, which was initially as a seal of honor and guarantee, it became awkward. At first, his role as a screenwriter was advertised and, now, barely appears in the credits. The problem is the opinions, intolerant to the trans community, on the part of the writer, writing from essays to rejecting their participation in sports of cisgender women.

Friendly fire: Putin spoke about JK Rowling

This generated the rejection of many of the actors and actresses of the saga, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Rowling was also absent from the HBO Max special for the anniversary of the 20 years since the premiere of Harry Potter, where they used footage without her appearing.

Already in 2018, the saga generated lossesthough on its opening weekend, it won $62 million (10 million less) than at the premiere of the first and received poor reviews.

Lastly, this week, it was reported that China banned scenes from the movie for referring to Dumbledore’s homosexuality. It will be necessary to see if this attitude of censorship, on the part of the Chinese government, would condition the profits of the film.

AVS PAR