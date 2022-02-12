The crisis unit of the Foreign Ministry has invited all Italians to leave Ukraine

The crisis unit of the Foreign Ministry has called on all Italians to leave Ukraine due to the possible invasion by Russia. “In consideration of the current situation, as a precaution, compatriots are invited to temporarily leave the country with the commercial means available”, reads the update published on the website of the Ministry ViaggiareSicuri.it. «Furthermore, given the uncertain situation at the borders, it is recommended to postpone all non-essential trips to Ukraine. We remind you that travel in any capacity in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in the Crimea are not recommended ».

The ministry also invites Italians to register on the dovesiamonelmondo.it website and download the “Crisis Unit” application. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border for weeks, and on Thursday, on the border between Belarus and Ukraine, 10 days of joint exercises of Russian and Belarusian soldiers began.

Also on Thursday, US President Joe Biden advised all American citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately because the situation, he said, “could become unstable quickly”.