The crisis with Belarus and the timeless Merkel

AGI – Two phone calls in three days with “Mr. Lukashenko”, while in Belarus hundreds of migrants amassed on the border with Poland spent the eleventh night outdoors, with the smoke of makeshift bonfires blackening the sky.

The mediation of Angela Merkel in the refugee crisis that opened at the borders of the European Union with the Minsk regime is in full swing: according to the spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, the outgoing chancellor spoke yesterday for the second time with the Belarusian president (who, as several German media did not fail to note yesterday, is referred to simply as “Herr Lukashenko” in the official statement from the Berlin executive).

According to Seibert, in the phone call Merkel insisted on the strong man from Minsk to facilitate “Sustenance and relief” as well as the “possibility of the return of those affected” in collaboration with the United Nations and the EU Commission.

To the criticisms received for having sought a dialogue with what the likely successor of the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, defined “a terrible dictator”, the spokesman responded by choosing the subject of pragmatism: “We know that it was the Belarusian regime that led to this situation, but to improve the state of affairs it is necessary to speak with those in Minsk who actually have the possibility to change it“.

Seibert, however, did not confirm what was declared in Minsk, namely that the talks with the Chancellor also spoke of “direct negotiations” between the European Union and Belarus.

The state agency of Minsk, Belta, had reported that Merkel and Lukashenko would have agreed that the matter should be “High at the level of relations between the EU and Belarus”, and to this end that the two parties must “initiate immediate negotiations”.

The former ‘girl from the east’, who had already spoken last Monday – for 50 minutes – with Lukashenko, was the first leader of a Western country to have direct contact with the Belarusian president after his re-election to say the least. controversial last year, accompanied by massive protests.

It is no coincidence that Seibert stressed that the first telephone call “was agreed with the EU and with the other partners in the region”.

AND unsurprisingly, the positive reaction from Moscow: “It is very important that a contact has been established between representatives of the European Union and the Belarusian leadership,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

In practice, while thousands of people – including a flood of Kurdish refugees from Iraq – are massed on the border between Belarus and Poland, it is precisely on the initiative of the Chancellor at the end of his mandate that the diplomatic machine has started moving again, despite Europe’s harsh accusations against Minsk: in practice, the regime allegedly exploited, not to say organized, the influx of refugees to the external borders of the EU in an attempt to increase the pressure and thus respond to sanctions in its comparisons.

According to the German media, meanwhile the situation at the border seems to be easing: according to Polish and Belarusian sources, the Minsk authorities have started to load migrants on buses to take them away from the border.

According to the secretary general of the Belarusian Red Cross, the people would be transferred to a summer camp for children not far away, but most of the refugees would be in a camp of tents and a large structure normally used as a warehouse.

There is also talk of other buses to Minsk, from where to repatriate migrants to Iraq. At the border crossing in Kuznica on Tuesday there were scuffles between migrants and Polish security forces, who used fire hydrants.

Warsaw is the most critical of the Chancellor’s strategy of dialogue. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, through an interview with Bild, attacked Merkel harshly today precisely because of her migration policy which “in the last five or six years has endangered the sovereignty of many European countries” by creating “a multiculturalism artifact”.

Basically, for the head of the Warsaw government, “A dangerous policy for Europe and for the world”. At the same time, however, Morawiecki has somehow opened up to dialogue with Minsk: “If in the phone call with Lukashenko there was talk of how to bring migrants from Belarus back to their countries of origin, every initiative in this sense goes in the sense of what Poland requested” , even if “in this crisis no decision will have to take place over our heads”.

It is a fact that the German initiative also addresses Poland with intensity: the Chancellor also had a telephone conversation with Marowiecki, where, according to Seibert in Warsaw, “the full solidarity” of Germany was expressed.

Today is the turn of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who will meet his counterpart Mariusz Kaminski in the Polish capital.

For Merkel, in the midst of the long transition towards the formation of a new government, she had to collect quite a few criticisms also on the domestic front: the exponent of the Greens Omid Nouripour had defined the first telephone call with Lukashenko – lasting over 50 minutes – “a devastating signal “as it would represent a” de facto recognition “of the Belarusian president, while Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz had asked for” very clear sanctions “against the strongman of Minsk, defined as” a terrible dictator “who has lost any legitimacy .