The Cristiano Ronaldo case poses a problem – Sport.fr

Still missing from Manchester United training, Cristiano Ronaldo is slowly approaching a departure.

Absent from the resumption of training on Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo again skipped the day’s session for ” personal reasons “. And while Manchester United insist that the Portuguese’s absence is genuinely down to family issues, uncertainty is growing in England. For a few days now, the British press has ensured that CR7 has made the decision to leave the Red Devils this summer to find the Champions League.

Several clubs have already shown interest in the 37-year-old superstar – such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Naples – but Manchester United do not want to sell their striker, still under contract until 2023.

In its current edition, the Telegram explains that Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date is uncertain and he could miss the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. The media adds that this “effectively amounts to a case of indefinite leave” for the Manchester United star.