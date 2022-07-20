The Cristiano Ronaldo track makes people talk, a journalist swings

It’s the rumor of the moment. And what a rumor. Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and wants a club that plays in the Champions League, a competition in which he is the all-time top scorer with 141 goals. If we talked about Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, a possible return to Real Madrid or even a signing with Atletico Madrid, the Olympique de Marseille track is currently making a lot of noise with Twitter in particular which is in turmoil with the hashtag RonaldOM which is in trend.

Piers Morgan adds a layer

This Tuesday, the journalist Piers Morgan, a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo said that the future destination of CR7 would be surprising : ”I think it’s very unlikely to see Cristiano Ronaldo again in the Manchester United shirt.

He could play in a very ‘surprising’ place next season. The fans of theOM are then in madness and would like that to become reality. Imagine a PSG – OM with Messi against Ronaldo like in the good old days of the Spanish Clasico (Real Madrid – FC Barcelona). The Velodrome with Ronaldo could go totally crazy and Ligue 1 would gain popularity.

But it’s just a rumor for now and it’s hard to imagine the Portuguese playing for OM.

Piers Morgan (close to CR7): “I think it’s very unlikely to see Cristiano Ronaldo again with the Manchester United shirt. He could play in a very ‘surprising’ place next season…” pic.twitter.com/11qbQhUcVt — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) July 19, 2022

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on Piers Morgan’s remarks and Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation around OM in general.

We could thus read on Twitter in particular:

”Come to OM Cristiano, it’s at home here, your wife and your children will be great with the sun, the accent, the good mood etc…”

”I am from Paris and for the sake of Ligue 1 Ronaldo must sign with OM. plus there will be incredible Messi Cr7 competition…”

”In reality it’s either an ^exotic^ club but I don’t believe in it or else in the biggest club in France that I named Olympique de Marseille…”

”Let’s be serious 5 minutes, Marseille lol, they won’t be able to do anything in Ligue 1 and in C1, it’s beautiful but it’s not too much to dream about…”

” He will sign in Nantes to be the understudy of Kolo Muani surely lol ”

“What would he be doing at Olympique de Marseille, which scored 0 points in the last league, no, but I’m hallucinating…”

If there is a great enthusiasm around CR7, there is also mockery…

This soap opera is growing to such an extent that some club legends start dreaming of this transfer. This is the case of Mamadou Niang, a former striker in the 2000s. On Twitter, the Senegalese wrote: ”I admit that it suits him very well, this jersey with the star! Cristiano, a last challenge? The people of Marseille would welcome you with open arms”. CR7 with the OM jersey, a whole people believes in it but the obstacles are numerous, starting with the salary that the leaders could not pay unless the former Real Madrid star made a huge effort and reviewed his emoluments at the drop…

