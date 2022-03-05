The criticism of the latest from Lorenzo Silva and Noemí Trujillo: Inspector Mauri in full Covid

The invocation, within a novel, of other literary texts of the same or different genre, what we call, in short, meta-literature, is not an easy art but one that is lavish in danger. It can be too intellectual, burdensome because it is erudite or directly pedantic, just as it can, on the contrary, fall into naivety and banality when the mention of these works is unjustified or superficial. Since Lorenzo Silva and Noemí Trujillo began the narrative cycle starring the homicide inspector Manuela Mauri with ‘Si esto es una mujer’ in 2019, they showed a clear metaliterary will of pedagogical intent by paraphrasing in the very title of that work the well-known ‘ If This Is a Man’ by Primo Levi. Will and intentionality that are now ratified by ‘The forge of a rebel’, the second installment of that series, which paraphrases in the title that of ‘The forge of a rebel’, the trilogy of novels published by the Spanish writer Arturo Barea between 1940 and 1945 in the England to which he had been exiled and in which he narrated his different autobiographical experiences in childhood, adolescence and youth; from his first and precarious work in Madrid in the first quarter of the 20th century to his participation in the Spanish Civil War, before going through his experience in the Rif War.

The metaliterary allusion is not gratuitous. If, on the one hand, it is not exactly due to the fact that any serious similarity can be established between the stories narrated by both texts or between the characters of their characters, Barea’s work becomes a recurring motif and a reference point for the plot, first of all because it appears as Carlota’s favorite reading, the 19-year-old girl whose biological father and stepmother have been shot dead at her home, a chalet near Madrid’s La Rinconada park. That will not be the only literary reference that appears in a novel that is abundant in them: Julio Cortázar, Pável Kohout, Jack London, Herman Melville, Alejandro Dumas, Agatha Christie… The allusions to the ‘Ten little blacks’ by the famous British writer are inevitable from the moment in which there are also ten friends of Carlota who attended the illegal party that she had called in the house of one of them during the first stage of the pandemic and at a few hours coinciding with those in which twice as many had to be committed murder.

Edit. Destination. 330 pages. €19.50.

The narrative action of ‘The forge of a rebel’ takes place between the months of April and December 2020. In this way, the text attests to the rarefied atmosphere of the first confinement, the deserted streets and the limitations of movement since the first chapter in which Manuela Mauri speaks to the reader in the first person about the tragedy of her friend Martina, whose mother, already suffering from Alzheimer’s, is among the first victims of Covid. The novel, in which her heroine’s private life, domestic problems and personal circumstances take on as much prominence as the criminal plot she must unravel, traces a costumbrista fresco of those singular days. And so, with the information that he is receiving about the steps that are being taken in the police investigation, the reader also has news of the claustrophobic situation of the inspector’s two children, one 10 years old and the other 17, who They find themselves locked up in their home with Alberto, their mother’s boyfriend, with whom both boys, especially the oldest, have a relationship full of predictable tensions.

The novel exudes plausibility in the behaviors and reactions of the characters as well as in the unpleasant portrait it paints of the victims’ daughter, a girl who knows how to take advantage of an overwhelming physical attractiveness that – we are told – reminds us of Nicole Kidman and which does not go unnoticed by Sub-inspector Gutiérrez, whose dedicated and helpful attitude towards the girl is convincingly ridiculed by his partner and boss.

Lorenzo Silva and Noemí Trujillo reproduce in the 332 pages of this second novel in the Inspector Mauri cycle a plot scheme very similar to the one usually followed by the first of these two authors in his famous Bevilacqua and Chamorro series; scheme that consists of the skillful dosing of clues that generate in the reader the sensation of walking alongside the couple of civil guards in the resolution of each case and that they do not keep any tricky ace up their sleeve.