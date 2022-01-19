“The criticisms of Caltagirone and Bardin are offensive” – ​​Corriere.it

One by one, the screening of about thirty names of candidates for the next board of directors of Generali: this agenda alone would have been enough for the one convened yesterday afternoon at 2.30pm by President Gabriele Galateri to become a board-river. It ended at 10:15 pm. But there were also two stone guests: the resigning directors Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, shareholder 8% of Generali, and Romolo Bardin, CEO of Delfin, the holding of Leonardo Del Vecchio which has 6.6%.

Offensive the motivations of Caltagirone and Bardin They slammed the door within a few days of each other, making heavy criticisms of the board, among other things on the modalities of the constitution of this list of the board of directors in view of the meeting of 29 April: accusations rejected hotly, in a manner equally clear, from Galateri and yesterday also from the other administrators. Late in the evening, a two-line note from Generali: During the meeting, the board, by a majority, categorically rejected the reasons given in the resignation communications, noting their absolute groundlessness and censuring their often offensive nature.



Pucci leaves the committee for the list A majority means that the discussion was heated, so much so that during the meeting she resigned from the ad hoc nomination committee for the list Sabrina Pucci, independent director considered in quota Crt Foundation, the Turin body that participates in the consultation agreement with Caltagirone and Del Old which collects 16.13%. The committee is the investigative body composed solely of independent directors which must carry out the selection of candidates. Pucci’s exit from the committee – which is now reduced to three members (Diva Moriani, Alberta Figari and Roberto Perotti) – in fact also a distance from the line followed by the board.

Examination of possible candidates The turbulence in the council, met by videoconference, in short, there have been. But in the meantime, the screening of the long list of candidates could not be stopped, to be reduced to short list within a month, and by mid-March in a definitive list. In the running there would be Galateri himself – although in the fourth term he would no longer be independent -, of Moriani, Ines Mazzilli, Clemente Rebecchini, Antonella Mei-Pochtler, Lorenzo Pellicioli – all current directors – but also potential external presidents, such as Emma Marcegaglia, as well as to ceo Philippe Donnet to be reconfirmed for a third term.

The moves of the skaters But in the meantime, the pact shareholders can continue to buy shares without having to declare it, since they are now out of the board: the goal would be to reach 19.9% ​​so as to exceed Mediobanca’s overall 17.2% and have more chances of winning . But to win, you also need a list of candidates and an alternative business plan to be presented to the market. In pole position as president there would be the current number one of Mps Patrizia Grieco, while as the new head of the company the indiscretions point to top insurance managers such as Giulio Terzariol (Allianz), Giacomo Campora (Allianz Italia), Sergio Balbinot (formerly Generali) and top manager like Matteo Del Fante (Italian Post Office).

Towards the alternative industrial plan Regarding the industrial plan, it will have to be very credible since it will have to convince the institutional funds to vote for their list instead of that of the board. The measure ds the plan presented in December by Donnet, which aims to remunerate shareholders with dividends between 5.2 and 5.6 billion in three years and a buyback for 500 million, as well as to make acquisitions – targeted, in asset management and with a focus on Asia, the USA, Great Britain, Germany – for three billion. Some dossiers are already at an advanced stage.

The reaction of the stock exchange Caltagirone’s plan would instead focus decisively on the company’s digitalization and strong growth abroad, with a major merger that transforms Generali in size. Meanwhile, on the stock exchange, Generali (+ 1.48% to 18.8 euros) went against the trend of the price list, probably also for the purchases of the two private shareholders.

