The critics already have a verdict

Only two days have passed since its premiere, but Blonde (2022), the film in which Anne of Arms blends into one Marilyn Monroe dazzling, has made many consider it “the film of the year”. Others, however, harshly criticize the masculine gaze with which its director, Andrew Dominic, permeates everything. In what yes there is consensus is in the superb interpretation of its leading actress.

The fury aroused by Ana de Armas has multiplied tenfold by giving life on the big screen to this immortal icon of classic cinema. Since the first images of the teaserthree months ago, there were those who, with just a few seconds of footage seen, already gave it as Oscar winner at the upcoming Academy Awards. But does it really have a chance? We spoke to various film experts and critics about the phenomenon unleashed.

Based on the fictional novel Joyce Carol Oates , Blonde try to get inside the mind Norma Jeane Mortenso n, better known as Marilyn Monroe. Is about an emotional puzzle that recreates a woman crossed by pain and loneliness and how she tried to crush her scars through the fable that the cinema gave her, merging with the characters she played, creating a wild mask. A fascinating and tragic labyrinth in which Ana de Armas occupies everything.

After also passing through the San Sebastian Festival, where the film became the big surprise of the competition, On September 28, the film reached everyone with its world premiere on the Netflix platform It was then that the public, in addition to critics, surrendered to the talent that the actress wasted on Blonde.

During her premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the actress was applauded by the attendees for more than 14 minutes . He unanimous applause that he was addressing her. She arms she ended up crying with emotion, perhaps because she knew that she was about to touch her precious statuette with her hands.

Ana de Armas, candidate to win the Oscar in 2023?

The director and host of movie days, Gerardo Sanchez, coincides with the general opinion: “Ana de Armas dazzles”. This classic film lover points out that “dealing with a myth like Marilyn Monroe is not easy with all the prior iconography we have of her.” But she comes out more than graceful of the challenge. “Ana de Armas knows how to convey very well the vulnerability of a dazzling woman on screenbut not as much (or not at all) outside of it. In addition, the actress does it without falling into imitation“, he points out. Regarding possible opponents in his Oscar race, Gerardo believes that only another interpreter could compete with her and that is Martha Pilmton for her role in Mass.

Not so positive opinion if we talk about the film in general. Gerardo Sánchez confesses to having felt a certain disappointment with the film. “The film is very long and I couldn’t help but have the impression that I was attending a biopic bombastic and conventional“, he concludes.

More benevolent is the RTVE journalist specialized in cinema Stephen Ramon. For him, although the film deals more with a “stream of visual ideas, isolated, none of them new and often close to advertising audiovisual language”, the obstinacy in maintaining that poetic narration for almost three hours is novel. In this sense, Ramón speaks of “a unique, suicidal film”. Regarding Marilyn’s treatment, he notes, “I understand the critics who lament that she practically goes after the character by recreating the emotional and physical abuse she suffered. But the main theme of the film is the sheer misogyny that shaped her life. More than seeing Marilyn, we see what she saw: male toxicity cubed“.

About Ana de Armas, he has no doubt that the actress will be among the five nominees, according to the US media themselves. “please have to Blonde it is a biopic and playing a real character is becoming an almost mandatory requirement for the Hollywood Academy. Against, that it is a Netflix movie and the misgivings towards the platforms, and that the opinion about the film is polarized: there are very negative reactions towards Blonde that can affect her candidacy “.

The film critic agrees with him Contxita Casanovas for whom Ana de Armas is “absolutely deserving of the Oscar“because his is more than an imitation”. The expert in the seventh art, a colleague of RNE, says that “it seems that Marilyn Monroe’s soul has entered her”. Although Casanovas warns: “We have to see if the Americans penalize the fact that the film tarnishes the image of the Kenndys and, on the rebound, that could keep Ana de Armas from the Oscars.” About her possible rivals, she points to Cate Blanchett in his role in Tar.













Xavier Samuel, Ana de Armas, as Marilyn Monroe, and Evan Williams, 2022. GTRES Matt Kennedy

Much harsher is film criticism Beatriz Martinez Gom. For her, “Andrew Dominik’s film is utter chaos, as if he wanted to experiment and only managed to compose an arbitrary hodgepodge.” There are, she says, decisions that come to produce blush and embarrassment. “If in his formal style it is confusing, the look he casts towards the character is even worse, distilling a misogyny that sometimes becomes shameless,” she asserts. And she adds: “His look is cloudy and obscene, perpetuating the stereotypes of the pre-Me Too male gaze, and his reading is therefore hurtful, retrograde and worrying.“.

All this, however, does not take away from the interpretation of Ana de Armas. According to Martínez Góm, “Ana de Armas makes an overwhelming composition, almost on the edge of the abyss, it’s been a long time since I’ve been so impressed by a performance in which there was a transfiguration so wild, so dedicated and brilliant”, he concludes.













Ana de Armas characterized as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’ GTRES Exclusive / exclusive

Beyond the controversies about the film, the truth is that Ana de Armas has left body and soul in preparing this role and making her Marilyn a perfect carbon copy of the diva of the 50s. To get into Monroe’s skin , the actress thoroughly studied 750 photographs that the director selected for her, in order to learn every facial expression of the iconic actress. De Armas spent hundreds of hours rehearsing to catch Marilyn’s mannerisms and recreating her iconic songs and musical numbers. The result can now be seen on Netflix.