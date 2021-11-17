The Croods 2 – A new era: 5 reasons to watch it on DVD and Blu-Ray

Are you looking for a movie for a fun evening to spend with the family? Then what is right for you is The Croods 2 – A new era, the second chapter of the adventures of the most beloved prehistoric family ever, out in home video from 17 November 2021 in DVD, Blu-Ray and 4k Ultra HD with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

A branded success Dreamworks Animation, ready to arrive in your homes to bring a breath of joy. Released in theaters on July 14, the animated sequel tells a new adventure set in prehistoric times. The mythical Croods in fact they have survived lethal claws, natural disasters and even youthful love, but now they will face the most difficult challenge: another family! In search of a new home, the protagonists of The Croods 2 – A new era they discover a gated paradise created by the sophisticated Betterman family. In an attempt to coexist, the differences between the two families degenerate into a real feud, but when a new threat forces them both to embark on an epic adventure, they will have to learn to work together to avoid extinction.

A sequel that proves to be delicious. And if you have already seen it at the cinema you will know how to confirm it, but if this has not happened then we give you well five reasons to recover The Croods 2 – A new era in home video: an experience that involves much more than watching a movie. Are you ready to catapult yourself into Prehistory?

Why see The Croods 2 – A new era on DVD and Blu-Ray? 5 things you will love to madness

1. The two unpublished animated shorts

Not just the film: in the home video version of The Croods 2 – A new one era there are two funny animated shorts never seen before and created specifically for the occasion. In the first, from the title Dear Diary: the first jokes in the world, Hip reveals how a funny episode led her and Dawn to discover the joys of pranks on their families, effectively becoming “the world’s first pranks”. The second exclusive short, however, is called Movie night: filoncino rosso alla Babana Bros. and invites viewers to join the Croods as they prepare for a very prehistoric family movie night. With mysterious figures at every corner, Hip must keep Nonna and her delicious Bronana Bread safe from monkeys. Two hilarious short films that promise absolute laughs!

2. I Croods 2: the Italian voice actors and the gags of the original voices

The cast of Italian voices de The Croods 2 – A new era it is truly respectable, at the height of the original one in which names such as Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone and Peter Dinklage stand out. The Italian version boasts some of the most important personalities of our dubbing such as Francesco Pannofino (Grug) e Laura Boccanera (Ugga), but also well-known faces of the big and small screen like Alessandro Gassmann (Superior thread) e Virginia Raffaele (Superior Hope). There is no shortage of talents of the new generations called to give a voice to the younger protagonists, such as Leo Gassmann (Guy), Alice Pagani (Hip) e Benedetta Porcaroli (Aurora Superior).

One of the extra contents of the home video version offers just a funny one behind the scenes of the dubbing sessions, with many of hilarious gags in front of which it is impossible not to laugh.

3. The deleted scenes de The Croods 2

Making a animated feature film it is not simple, indeed in some ways it is even more difficult than making a film with real actors. It therefore often happens that not all the materials made are actually used, either due to lack of time or because they are not considered necessary for the story. Thanks to this extra content you will discover which scenes did not arrive in the final version of The Croods 2 – A new era and see them exclusively.

4. How to draw a caveman? Artistic video tutorials

If there is one thing that i Croods is that time spent with one’s family is always time well spent. Precisely for this reason the home video version, among its extra contents, it offers two fun tutorials for activities to be done all together. With How to draw a caveman, for example, it is possible to join some Dreamworks illustrators to find out how to draw your favorite characters. F.or the family albuminstead, it is inspired by the prehistoric Betterman family album and is a fun video tutorial to create your own photo album using real leaves (or sheets of green paper instead of pages) and string (or even floss!) to hold it all together.

5. Recipes from the Stone Age

What’s more fun than cooking all together? Messing around in the kitchen is one of the favorite activities of children and thanks to thehome video de The Croods 2 – A new era they will be able to do so by drawing inspiration from the friendly protagonists. Stone age snack, in fact, she is a nice one featurette in three parts which offers easy and fun recipes that parents and children can have fun replicating.

We remind you that The Croods 2 is available in DVD, Blu-Ray and 4K Ultra HD in a double-pack that includes the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray (The 4K Ultra HD disc includes the same extras as the Blu-ray version, many of them in stunning 4K resolution).

If you want to recover both movies, you can also purchase the 1 + 2 Collection in both the DVD and Blu-Ray versions.