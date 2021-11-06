The Croods 2 – A New Era (Movie, 2020)

Sequel de The Croods of 2013, it should have been produced two years after the first film to secure the continuity, but it had a long gestation, only now (directed by Joel Crawford) thanks to DreamWorks that has acquired the rights. The film revitalizes the story of a group of cavemen, for the occasion struggling with a family of homo sapiens (The Superior) and with a tribe of handful monkeys hungry for bananas.

Said so it would seem the classic film for children, but the story is pleasant for everyone and the American super-income of 17 million dollars in a week seems justified. Adventure, sentiment, references to contemporary society, many positive messages, all inserted in a perfect script, a classic and consequential montage, full of twists. The characters are so well described that one grows fond of a messy father and a strong girlfriend, just as the squeamish Superior are quite unpleasant (who improve with the passage of time) and the friendship between the girls and the function is well described. of the grandmother in the caveman clan. The father-daughter relationship is one of the basic elements of the story, with paternal jealousy bordering on ridicule and the fear that the child will abandon the family is taken to the extreme.

The group becomes a group is the motto of Grug Crood, a prehistoric reworking of de Unity is strength, just as the insights that represent the moments in which the clan come together to share life experiences are brilliant. The film contains many references to contemporary society, stigmatizes the abuse of videos, counteracts individualism, winks at anti-racist and inclusive principles, encourages marital union, tells an adventurous story where women are in the foreground and men are the weak part of the group. Excellent special effects, spectacular animation, the film is a joy for the eyes, pleasant for young and old, recommended for families.

The Italian version (not subtitled, as per tradition) causes the loss of the dubbing of Nicolas Cage – nominated for an Annie Award – replaced by Francesco Pannofino, perfect as the voice of Grug. Other Italian voice actors: Leo Gassmann (Guy), Alice Pagani (Hip) – Emma Stone in the original version, Laura Boccanera (Ugga), Luigi Morville (Tonco), Paola Giannetti (Grandmother), Virginia Raffaele (Speranza), Alessandro Gassman (Filo ), Benedetta Porcaroli (Aurora), Marco Guadagno (Laccio). To be seen.

Original title: The Croods: A New Age. English language. Country of Production: United States of America. Year: 2020. Duration: 95 ‘. Genre: Animation. Director: Joel Crawford. Characters created by Kirk De Micco and Chris Sanders. Screenplay: Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan. Editing: James Ryan. Music: Mark Mothersbaugh. Set Design: Nate Wragg. Producer: Mark Swift. Production company: DreamWorks Animation. Distribution Italy: Universal Pictures.

