The Croods: Family Tree, trailer and release date

After the success of The Croods and its sequel, The Croods: A new era, Dreamworks Animation is preparing to amaze us with the new animated film, The Croods: Family Tree who will continue the adventures of two prehistoric families, the Croods and the Bettermans, as they attempt to live together under the same roof.

The Croods: Family Tree will debut on September 23 on Hulu and Peacock.

What should we expect from The Croods: Family Tree

The Croods: Family Tree will see the return of familiar characters from The Croods and its sequel The Croods: A new era.

Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars, Raya and the Last Dragon) returns as the voice actress of Dawn Betterman, alongside Amy Landecker that gives voice to Ugga, Kiff Vanden Heuvel like Grug, Ally Dixon like Eep, AJ Locascio in the role of Thunk, Dee Bradley Baker like Sandy, Artemis Pebdani like Gran, Darin Brooks like Guy, Matthew Waterson in the role of Phil e Amy Rosoff like Hope.

This is the official synopsis:

The Croods: Family Tree continues the story of the Croods and the Bettermans as they learn to live together on the most idyllic farm in prehistoric times. The journey from sparring rivals to unlikely friends is fraught with hilarious misadventures as the two families slowly overcome their differences to transform a divided tree house into a joined tree house.

And this is the trailer:

About The Croods

The Croods, an Academy Award winner, debuted in 2013 and saw a stellar vocal cast that included Nicolas Cage in the role of Grug, Emma Stone like Eep, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman And Clark Duke.

The film immediately met with great success which led to the production of the sequel The Croods: A new era in 2020, which dominated the box office and brought in the cast Leslie Mann, Kelly Marie Tran And Peter Dinklage as voices of the Betterman family.

The Croods: A new era it earned $ 9.7 million in its first three-day weekend and a total of $ 215.9 million.

Waiting for The Croods: Family Tree recovered The Croods: A new era on Amazon!