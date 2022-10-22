the cropped blazer is the must-have item of autumn

David Levenson – Getty Images

Few garments exist that offer as many possibilities as a blazer. For this reason, and as happens with almost any fashion icon, Diana of Wales had an extensive collection of jackets and blazers in her wardrobe. Beyond having them in all colors and styles, Lady Di gave all the keys to wear it with all kinds of garments, from pleated skirts, to jeans or midi dresses.

Although most of the princess’s blazers were in the more traditional format of the princess, Diana also dared with formulas that have more in common with current trends than with timeless styles. For example, the American oversizedwhich have been seen so much on catwalks and at the stroke of a street style in recent years. At the opposite extreme, Diana of Wales also wore a style of jacket decades ago that has become a favorite for this season: the blazer. cropped.

The jackets that shorten their length until they are flush with the waist have thus become an essential garment, embraced especially by the Z generation and, in fact, they are almost a constant in the collections of fast fashion firms. in favor of them, the americans cropped They’re perfect if you’re looking to lengthen your silhouette and work especially well with high-waisted pants.

Georges De Keerle – Getty Images

Getty Images

The American cropped in the street style

From Chiara Ferragni to style prescribers such as Leonie Hanne, Grece Ghanem or Tiffany Hsu have ruled that the reign of the blazer cropped, which started about two years ago, is still far from finished. in the most recent street stylethe short jackets or bullfighters of different versions have ceaselessly starred in the outfits of the queens of street style in all its colors, with jewel details or in printed options.

Read more

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

American cropped in fashion firms