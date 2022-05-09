The crosses defined: this is how the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 Tournament will be played

High-carat semi-finals will take place in the Closing Tournament 2022. The derbies between Marathón against Real España and Olimpia against Motagua put the penultimate phase of the championship on fire.

The Machine and the Lion were waiting to meet their rivals, however these were defined over the weekend.

The Green Monster got rid of Victoria with a 1-1 draw in the second leg and with a score of 4-2 advanced. For its part, the Blue Cyclone did the same in its respective key against the Life.

In this way, the classics from San Pedro de San Pedro and from the capital will have the spotlight because they will face each other in two games with voltage.

However, the championship regulations have a certain advantage for those classified directly to the semifinals: Real España and Olimpia.

In case of equality of points at the end of the two matches in regulation time, the first tiebreaker is the goal difference. And the second criterion in case of a tie in goals, the best placed in the table of the regular rounds will get the ticket to the grand final.

In few, Motagua and Marathón have to win at least one game and get a better goal advantage to get the big favorites of the league competition out of the way.

The regulation in this instance also warns the clubs, nobody can play with less than 72 hours of rest. So in the absence of the official announcement the first games will be on Wednesday. And the return matches on Saturday and Sunday.

Ciclón Azul confirmed that the first leg will be on Wednesday at 7:00 PM at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium and Olimpia would set the return leg for Sunday at 4:00 PM.

CROSSINGS DATA

Already at the table everything is served and it will be the sixth time that the capital and sampedrano derbies are played in the semifinal round, these occurred in the Clausura 2002-2003, Clausura 2007-2008, Apertura 2009-2010, Apertura 2017-2018 tournaments and Closure 2017-2018.

As curiosities left by the previous five occasions in which the four big clubs met, Motagua did not manage to celebrate any title.

Marathón is the one with the best record with three crowns won in the Clausura 2002-2003 (DT Flavio Ortega), Apertura 2009-2010 (DT Manuel Keosseián) and Clausura 2017-2018 (DT Héctor Vargas) tournaments.

In statistics, Olimpia has only won one championship, and it was at the hands of Mexican Juan de Dios Castillo in the Clausura 2007-2008. Real Spain only a celebration of glory under the tutelage of the Uruguayan Martín “Tato” García in the Apertura 2017-2018.

There have already been 47 semi-finals in the history of the League, and Olimpia has not missed a single one. Motagua will play the 32nd, Real España 29 times and Marathón the 28th.

Of the coaches who survived in the Clausura tournament, the Argentine Héctor Vargas has the most experience having four crowns, three with Olimpia and one with the Monster.

He is followed by the Uruguayan Manuel Keosseián, with three, all celebrated at the head of Marathón. While the gauchos Pablo Lavallén and Hernán ‘La Tota’ Medina are directing for the first time in these instances.

THE CROSSES OF THE SEMIFINALS:

FIRST MATCHES

-Motagua vs. Olympia

Wednesday, May 11, 7:00 p.m.

– Marathon vs. Royal Spain

Thursday, May 12, 7:00 p.m.

RETURN MATCHES

– Royal Spain vs. marathon

*Day and time to be defined

– Olympia vs. Motagua

Sunday May 15, 4:00 p.m.