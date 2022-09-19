The crossover between DC and Marvel in the cinema, the impossible dream? by Gal Gadot

MADRID, 13 Sep. (CultureLeisure) –

The actress Gal Gadot, one of the main faces of the DC Extended Universe thanks to your role as Wonder Woman, has wanted to launch an idea on the air for a possible film. To the interpreter of Wonder Woman he would like both DC itself and its main rival, Marvel Studios, to reach an agreement and organize a crossover between their heroes.

It was during the celebration of the last D23 Expo when Gadot commented in passing this franchise crossover. The actress was at the Disney macro-event Presenting the live-action remake of Snow White, where she will play the princess’ evil stepmother. It was then that a journalist from Access questioned him about the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was also presenting its news.

But Gadot still under contract with DC and above all, knows the importance of his character in a company much more decimated than the competition. For this reason, he avoided responding to his possible signing by answering that “perhaps we could do something like Wonder Woman appears in Avengers and the Avengers appear in Wonder Woman. We’ll see, I’m open to it. I love love and I adore my friends in both DC and Marvel. So we’ll see.”





Gadot’s response joins what Dwayne Johnson already commented (Black Adam) a few weeks ago, who went further ensuring that it was not a question of “if only it would happen” but of “when will it happen”. That two actors of his stature position themselves so openly has raised the hopes of fans of both film universes. The idea has been circulating practically since the first steps of both in the cinema. But the fact of being aware that from within the companies the long-awaited crossover is also discussed has raised a huge stir.

It should be remembered that, although it is true that these crossovers have not yet been produced in the cinema, the comics from which superheroes are born have already collected these types of stories. Since the 1970s, the two publishers have gradually published some joint adventures. For this reason, a jump to the cinema would not be as far-fetched as it might seem a priori.