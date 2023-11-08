The crowd at Beyoncé’s Cardiff event was scanned for pedophiles

by Shelley Phelps

8 November 2023, 16:51 GMT Updated 7 minutes ago

image Source, getty images image Caption, According to Alan Michael, this technique was introduced because “a large number of young girls” would attend the Beyoncé event.

Facial recognition was used on crowds attending a Beyoncé concert in Cardiff to scan for pedophiles and terrorists.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said that it has become common to search for potential terrorists at such events since the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

He said that pedophiles were also targeted because “there would be a very large number of young girls attending that concert.”

Mr Michael described the use of such cameras as “totally sensitive”.

He was one of four Police and Crime Commissioners for Wales giving evidence at Westminster as part of an inquiry into how forces tackle crime.

A live facial recognition camera works by comparing faces with a “watch list” prepared by the police. CCTV footage is recorded and kept for 31 days.

The use of cameras has been criticized by human rights campaigners.

But Mr Michael said he did not believe technology was a problem.

“There is a lot of misconception that photographs are taken and kept – it is not,” he said.

“The only image that has been retained is of a man who has been identified as one of the people you are looking for.”

image Caption, Facial recognition vans were on the streets of Cardiff ahead of the concert

He said that the issue of governance is important.

“When live facial recognition is deployed I am notified in advance and told what the watch list is.

“This is an operational decision that I am able to review and investigate in live time.”

“The idea from the beginning was that a watch list should include two groups of individuals,” he told MPs.

“People known to be involved in extremism and terrorism in the wake of the Manchester Maidan bombing – and other pedophiles, because that concert will be attended by a very large number of young girls.”

“It was announced in advance and I was informed of it, it was not a secret,” he said.

“It seemed completely sensitive to me.”