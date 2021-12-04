The crowded and increasingly extreme French right

In the week that is about to end, the French political debate has been absorbed almost entirely by the candidacy of the right-wing polemicist Éric Zemmour for the presidency of the Republic. In the previous months, dozens of articles and comments had tried to understand how much his candidacy, which then actually materialized, would damage the long-lived leader of the French radical right, Marine Le Pen. In recent days, however, there have been developments that have further widened the field: in the Republicans, the most popular center-right party, both primary finalists – Eric Ciotti and Valérie Pécresse – belong to the outermost wing of the party. The party’s official candidate will be announced on Saturday 4 December.

In the presidential elections, therefore, the French electorate will find themselves choosing, on the right side, between at least two far-right candidates (Zemmour and Le Pen), a right-right candidate or candidate (of the Republicans) and a president of the Republic who in the the course of his mandate has moved progressively further to the right, namely Emmanuel Macron.

“In France there is a disconcerting return of ultra-nationalist thought,” wrote the recentlyEconomist in an alarmed article on the tones of the electoral campaign. And it is precisely the primaries of the Republicans that show that the differences in ideas and values ​​between the various candidates in the field are increasingly reduced.

For a long time the Republican party had the traits of the typical European center-right party: moderately traditionalist and liberal on economic and civil issues. The progressive shift to the right of the electorate and of the public debate – which has different reasons, including the lack of integration of a large portion of the French population and a constant disintegration of the image that France had until a few decades ago – first disoriented the party, which after Nicolas Sarkozy no longer expressed a president, and then pushed its leaders to take ever more radical positions. “The country has never been so right,” he admitted speaking to Financial Times Valérie Pécresse, one of the two finalist candidates in the Republican primary.

Pécresse is 54 years old, she is the president of the Île-de-France region and has a long history within the party: she was a collaborator of Jacques Chirac and several times minister with Sarkozy. In 2019 he had left the party accusing it of having moved too far to the right, but Le Monde he notes that Pécresse “never really broke off ties with her old party,” and in fact returned to the current primaries successfully.

Pécresse’s profile is somewhat reminiscent of Michel Barnier, the former head of the European Union negotiators for Brexit, just eliminated from the Republican primaries: a leader with an institutional profile and close to the more moderate and pragmatic circles of the party. Just like Barnier, however, also Pécresse has recently thrown ever further to the right.

During the election campaign, Pécresse often spoke of immigration, calling herself “a woman of order”, and proposed eliminating the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. More recently she defined herself as “the center of gravity of the right” in an interview radio date after reaching the final stage of the primary.

If Pécresse has only recently jumped to the right, her challenger Eric Ciotti has always been there. Born in Nice, Member of Parliament since 2007, several newspapers describe him as the most right-wing of all participants in the primaries. He proposed to abolish it ius soli, that is the traditional law on citizenship, has promised the construction of a “French Guantanamo”, modeled on the controversial and contested prison that the United States runs on the island of Cuba, and recently said that on many issues it finds itself d ‘ agreement with Zemmour.

In the penultimate round Ciotti obtained 25.6 percent of the votes against Pécresse’s 25 percent. In theory, the 140,000 party members can vote in the Republican primary: Politic however, he writes that about half of them have officially registered to vote, and that “even those who are more familiar with the party do not have a great idea of ​​how it will end”. The result of the final vote will be announced on Saturday 4 December: in any case, there is little doubt that the official candidate of the party will set his electoral campaign on strictly right-wing issues.