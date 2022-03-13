‘The Crowded Room’: ‘The Originals’ Writer Thinks There’s a Twist Behind Emmy Rossum Playing Tom Holland’s Mom

Tom Holland is shedding his Spider-Man suit and taking over the small screen. Based on a true crime story, Holland will star in the Apple TV+ series the crowded room. As minor story and cast details were revealed, fans were confused as to why Emmy Rossum was cast. the crowded room.

Rossum will play the role of Holland’s character’s mother. The two actors only have a 10-year age difference. The originals The writer has a theory about how Rossum’s character will be portrayed in the anthology series.

Emmy Rossum to Star in Anthology Series ‘The Crowded Room’ | Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Apple TV+ tackles crime and mental health

True Crime is a popular television genre that engages fans with the complex and dark minds of criminals and their evil deeds. The upcoming 2022 series of Apple TV+ the crowded room is partially inspired by The minds of Billy Milligana crime novel by Daniel Keyes.

Holland plays the title role as Danny Milligan. The character is a loose interpretation of the real-life Billy Milligan. The hook of the series? Billy was the first to be acquitted of a heinous crime due to a diagnosis of dissociative identity disorder.

the crowded room will chronicle Danny’s journey to his crimes committed in 1977 and subsequent psychological evaluation. Fans will delve into Danny’s complex mind and alter egos throughout the series. The audience will also understand the difficulties of living with a mental disorder and how they progress.

Emmy Rossum to play Candy in ‘The Crowded Room’

Guys: Emmy Rossum plays Tom Holland’s mother because the vast majority of her scenes are flashbacks to her character’s early childhood when she endured the trauma caused by her dissociative identity disorder. She started before she was 5 years old. Okay, continue. – carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) February 22, 2022

RELATED: The Witcher Season 3 Cast, Story, Filming Updates & Potential New Characters

Rossum will play the role of Candy, Danny’s mother, in the crowded roomaccording to Entertainment Weekly. Details of her character explain, “Through her struggles in her life, she dreams of salvation in the form of another person.” But future fans were skeptical about Rossum’s casting. the crowded room.

the Shameless The actor is only 10 years older than Holland. Rossum is 35 years old and doesn’t necessarily seem like the part to play Billy’s mom. Billy was about 20 years old when he committed his crimes.

According to Pop Sugar, The originals and Roswell: New Mexico writer Carina Adly Mackenzie has a defensible explanation for how the story might work.

In a tweet, she said: “Guys, Emmy Rossum plays Tom Holland’s mother because the vast majority of her scenes are flashbacks to her character’s early childhood when she endured the trauma caused by her dissociative identity disorder. She started before she was 5 years old.” While the producers haven’t given full details about the story or its characters, the theory makes sense.

Emmy Rossum to star opposite Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Crowded Room’

Sasha Lane will play Ariana in “The Crowded Room,” a close friend of Danny Sullivan who also struggles with a painful past. https://t.co/C1s0qmGJ6f pic.twitter.com/0yNewvghUD — POPSUGAR UK (@POPSUGARUK) March 11, 2022

RELATED: ‘Reacher’ Alan Ritchson Almost Played Aquaman in a Solo Series in 2005

Fans know who will star alongside Rossum and Holland in the crowded room. my mother star Amanda Seyfried will play the role of Rya. The character is a criminal psychologist who assists Danny in his trial.

Actor Christopher Abbott joins Seyfried, Holland and Rossum in the crowded room. He will play Stan, Danny’s lawyer and war veteran. Abbott’s character is loosely based on Gary Schweickart. Loki star Sarah Lane will play the role of Ariana, Danny’s friend. Emma Laird will also play Danny’s friend Isabel.

RELATED: ‘Pam & Tommy’: Pamela Anderson Will Never See The Series, ‘Not Even A Few Years From Now’