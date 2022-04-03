‘The Crowded Room’: Where is Tom Holland’s first TV series filmed?

Tom Holland has recently appeared in a couple of big projects. At the moment, his future as Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain. Though fans can still catch him on Spider-Man: No Way Home, something else might catch your eye. Holland is ready to star the crowded room. The first season of the Apple TV+ series recently began filming. So where is the series filmed?

‘The Crowded Room’ is based on a true story

the crowded room is an upcoming 2022 anthology series starring Tom Holland. The show will focus on the real-life stories of people living with mental illness. The first season of 10 episodes is inspired by the biography. The minds of Billy Milligan.

Holland plays Danny Sullivan, based on Billy Milligan. He was the first person ever found not guilty by a US court due to dissociative personality disorder. His crimes included the kidnapping and assault of three women. Surprisingly, Milligan had 24 personalities.

Director James Cameron originally had plans to make a film version in the 1990s. However, legal issues prevented adaptations for many years. Apple TV+ will soon launch a series to better represent the biography.

The show is starting its production phase, so viewers will have to wait months for the premiere. But the good news is that because the series is an anthology, Holland could return for later seasons. Also, the creators could add other episodes based on true stories.

Where is ‘The Crowded Room’ season 1 filmed?

The cast and crew have started filming. the crowded room Season 1. In an interview with BuzzFeed, Tom Holland answered questions about some of his latest projects. One of the topics that came up was the filming location for the Apple TV+ series.

In real life, the events involving Milligan occurred in Ohio. Specifically, it all happened on the Ohio State University campus. However, the crew chose a different location to film many of the anthology’s scenes. So the characters could reside in another state instead of Ohio.

“We’re about to shoot a TV show here in New York for the next seven months,” Holland revealed as the pups circled him. The actor did not give further details about the shoot.

However, the exact locations could come out in the future. Holland will be in New York most of the year, so locals might see him on the streets.

Fans take issue with the casting for Danny’s mom

Critics already have opinions about the crowded room while awaiting its release. Some might show concern about how the series will depict mental illness. But others have spoken about the casting of Emmy Rossum.

Some fans may recognize Rossum from his performance in Shameless. In the upcoming police series, she will play Candy, the mother of Danny Sullivan. The reason people feel conflicted is Rossum’s age.

According to Deadline, Rossum is only about 10 years older than Holland. She doesn’t seem old enough to be a mother when she’s next to her co-star. However, Rossum could use makeup and prosthetics to appear older.

Still, some naysayers might see the casting as another example of Hollywood overlooking older women. However, the showrunners might have other reasons for casting an actress in her 30s. We’ll have to wait and see.

