Entertainment

‘The Crowded Room’: Where is Tom Holland’s first TV series filmed?

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Tom Holland has recently appeared in a couple of big projects. At the moment, his future as Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is uncertain. Though fans can still catch him on Spider-Man: No Way Home, something else might catch your eye. Holland is ready to star the crowded room. The first season of the Apple TV+ series recently began filming. So where is the series filmed?

‘The Crowded Room’ is based on a true story

the crowded room is an upcoming 2022 anthology series starring Tom Holland. The show will focus on the real-life stories of people living with mental illness. The first season of 10 episodes is inspired by the biography. The minds of Billy Milligan.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Another infidelity? Eduin Caz would have cheated on his wife with a trans woman

2 mins ago

JRR Tolkien despised the Dune novel

4 mins ago

Eduin Caz: why the vocalist of Grupo Firme canceled his family vacation | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

13 mins ago

Dakota Johnson and Zendaya bet on the ideal vintage suits

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button