The crowded situation of the French left

There are about three months to go until the French presidential elections and the official candidacies will only be known in March. In some political areas, however, the positions are already clear. Current president Emmanuel Macron, who has not yet declared himself publicly but is practically certain he will, will confront Valérie Pécresse of Les Républicans (LR), the party once led by former president Nicolas Sarkozy and with two candidates of far right: Marine Le Pen of Rassemblement National and Éric Zemmour, hugely popular journalist and host just convicted of hate speech.

On the left, things are rather complicated and, above all, crowded. “Nobody really imagined a great union of the left – apart from a few dreamers – but who could have foreseen that a single hand would not be enough to count all the candidates?”, Wrote the French daily a few days ago. Libération. In addition, none or none of them today seem able to exceed 10 percent, according to the polls: not even the former minister Christiane Taubira who recently declared that she wanted to participate and who represents, for some and some, also the candidate more solid and the one with the best chance of obtaining a certain following among the voters.

At the end of January there will also be a “popular primary” organized by a group of citizens and militants in which most of the candidates are not keen to participate.

In general, the left is absent from the debate: it does not seem capable of imposing either its presence or its more traditional themes.

Christiane Taubira

French newspapers, as well as international ones, have begun to pay more attention to the situation of the French left in view of the presidential elections since, on Saturday, January 15 in Lyon, the former Minister of Justice Christiane Taubira announced her candidacy. Speaking from the Croix-Rousse district, which in the 19th century became the symbol of the workers’ struggle, he said: “We must reinvigorate our democracy by rehabilitating Parliament, controlling government action and ensuring the real separation of powers. (…) For a government that respects us and that respects you (…), I am a candidate for the presidency of the Republic “.

Taubira declared that “the only possibility” of the victory of the left “is union” and also spoke of the priorities of his project. He mentioned the young people and spoke of the need for university students to pay 800 euros per month for five years; he referred to social justice, the increase in the minimum wage and taxes on wealth exceeding € 10 million; he devoted part of the speech to ecology, which he called “the deal of the century”, and to school.

Born into a large family in French Guiana, Taubira, now 69, was raised by a single mother: “I was born a woman, black, poor, what a start in life!” She declared. After starting to play politics in decolonization movements, she was elected to the National Assembly in 1993 and then to the European Parliament. In 2002, he ran for the presidential elections for the Left Radical Party and only got 2.32 percent of the vote, helping to undermine the socialist Lionel Jospin who came in third to less than a percentage point behind Jean-Marie Le Pen, the candidate. far right that ended up in the ballot with the right-wing candidate Jacques Chirac, who then won.

As Justice Minister in Hollande’s socialist government, Taubira has achieved one of the greatest victories of the French left in recent years: same-sex marriage. It also played an important role in passing the law recognizing trafficking and slavery as crimes against humanity, but in 2016 it moved away from politics in dissent with a part of the left on the reform that included the revocation of citizenship for the convicted of terrorism.

The former minister is very popular among voters and left-wing electors, and is considered an authoritative politician. Taubira is therefore seen and has been reported by the media and observers as the clear favorite within this political area and her candidacy, he wrote Politic, seems to represent an opportunity to obtain a single presidential candidacy.

But despite the positive judgments against him, for many commentators the former minister represents only one more candidate for the left, where at least eight others are campaigning to divide up about 25 percent of the voters.

The reception of Taubira’s candidacy among the main candidates of the left has not been very good. Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris of the Socialist Party, reacted, for example, by saying that it will help to further fragment the vote. And Jean-Luc Mélenchon (of the radical left party France Insoumise) replied at a distance to Taubira saying that “it is not the union that is needed”, but “mobilization” and “popular unity”, pointing out the differences between him and the other candidates.

Popular primary

In this situation of extreme fragmentation, the so-called “popular primary” will take place from 27 to 30 January, the initiative of a group of citizens and militants to choose a single presidential candidate or in any case to measure the support of those who have decided to stand. .

You will vote online and only people who have signed up will be able to do it: there is time until January 23, but for now there are 230,000, a figure far higher than that of the primaries of the right and the Greens. On January 15, the organizers of the initiative announced the final list of seven candidates: Taubira, Anne Hidalgo, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, environmental candidate Yannick Jadot, environmental activist Anna Agueb-Porterie, who is 24 years old and is the youngest, Pierre Larrouturou MEP, and health expert Charlotte Marchandise.

The way in which the vote will take place has been widely reported by the French newspapers: it will in fact be a preferential judgment. The question that will be asked is the following: “To make ecology and social justice win, these candidates are.” And the voters, rather than choosing a candidate and excluding the others, will be able to complete the sentence by giving each one an opinion among five: “very good”, “good”, “good enough”, “passable”, “insufficient”. To win, you need to get the best median mention. Simplifying: the one on which the majority of voters agree.

Despite the success of registrations and despite a recent poll indicating that 85 percent of the left electorate wants a single name, practically none of the main candidates accept the “popular primary”.

The only one is Taubira who has promised that she will respect the outcome: she should therefore remain a candidate only if she is the winner.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon declared that the primaries are not his problem: “Fight among yourselves and leave me alone”; Hidalgo, who at first seemed favorable, then changed his mind and will now participate, but with little conviction: and Yannick Jadot (Green candidate who has already won his party’s primary) has been repeating for some time that he has no intention of lending pay attention to the result. Jadot is also afraid that the primaries will force him later to support the winner or the winner with more radical positions than his.

Polls say for now that the favorite, to represent the whole left, is the leader of France Insoumise (33 per cent), followed by Christiane Taubira, Yannick Jadot and Anne Hidalgo.

The general polls, on the other hand, are not reassuring for anyone. The favorite is again Jean-Luc Mélenchon but with just 9 percent. And Anne Hidalgo, exponent of one of the main parties of the French political tradition, the Socialist Party, is given around 4 per cent, that is, below the minimum threshold for obtaining reimbursement of expenses for the electoral campaign by the state.

The problems of the left

“The left is almost everywhere and practically nowhere,” he wrote in a recent article Le Monde recounting the electoral appointments of some candidates around France. In turn, theEconomist he wondered what happened to the once powerful French left. A decade ago it controlled the presidency, both houses of parliament, and most regions and major cities. Hidalgo is an internationally respected mayor and the Greens, with whom socialists often rule, have a candidate considered presentable, Yannick Jadot.

Yet neither Hidalgo nor Jadot, nor any of the far left candidates, including Jean-Luc Mélenchon, currently have a chance to make it to the ballot. Because? There are several reasons.

Meanwhile, explains theEconomist, the traditional French left has lost its core constituency – the working class which primarily supports far-right candidate Marine Le Pen – and its constituents are now largely city dwellers and public sector employees. This field is too small to easily win. Improving Paris for cyclists, which is one of Hidalgo’s main problems, could be enjoyed in the city center or in cities ruled by the Greens, such as Bordeaux. But elsewhere, voters depend on their cars and resent “being made to feel guilty about it.”

Second: France has moved to the right. Today, 37 percent of voters say they are right-wing, up four points compared to 2017. And despite the fact that Macron himself, over the course of his mandate, has moved progressively further to the right, after the pandemic the voters of the center or of the moderate left have become less hostile towards him, according to observers. Chloé Morin, of the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, a French think tank associated with the Socialist Party, said: “The weakness of the left means that center-left voters are thinking they could also vote Macron to keep out the right and the far right.” .

The left, he later wrote Le Monde in an early January editorial, he acts only as if he has to defend his small market shares and without any government credibility: Mélenchon continues to embody an opposition figure, Yannick Jadot struggles to give credibility to a government ecology, and the social democratic family tries not to disappear. Forget, the left, he says Le Monde, “Of having lost in 2017 obtaining just over 6 percent of the votes cast. He refuses to acknowledge that part of his electorate went to Emmanuel Macron and remains loyal to him. He does not want to admit that the implosion of the left that took place in the previous five years was not the sole responsibility of François Hollande. He acts with guilty lightness ». The result is that “the left does not reassure. It does not give the feeling of being ready to govern or of wanting to do so ».

The last problem, for the left, is finally that the candidates are too many: and if none of them accepts the outcome of the popular primary, it will contribute to fragmenting the vote. “Too many heads for a small stage,” he says Libération. But it is also true, he adds, that the differences (in substance and form) exist and are profound.

As regards nuclear power, for example, the Socialist Party has an ambiguous position, while the Greens and La France Insoumise are against. In the 2005 French referendum on the European Constitution, which asked if France should ratify the European Constitution, the “no” won: Mélenchon, the most left-wing area of ​​the Socialist Party and Christiane Taubira were also against the treaty, Hidalgo and the Greens they were in favor. Then there is the question of NATO: France Insoumise would like to leave, the others do not. A common and credible program, for the union of the left, therefore seems very complicated to carry out.

The same polls say that, in the second round, the voters of Mélenchon would vote for the green Jadot but not for the socialist Hidalgo, and that the voters of Jadot and Hidalgo would vote more for Macron than for Mélenchon.