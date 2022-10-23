“The Crown”: 4 facts you should know before starting the fifth season

The fifth season began filming in September 2021. (Netflix)

There are only a few weeks left until the new installment of the series The Crown I arrived at Netflix. In its fifth season, to continue recounting the public and private life of the royal family, with all the drama that may include, this edition promises to be one of the most controversial since the show premiered in 2016.

The entertainment platform has known how to keep fans of the show expectant, since since the start of filming was announced in September of last year, details about the fifth season have been scarce, even an official trailer has not yet been released. and progress has also been limited.

The fifth season of “The Crown” will address the separation of Carlos and Diana. (Netflix)

Just a few days ago, the company released promotional posters showing the queen elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) and another in which the princess is appreciated Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and the Prince carlos (Dominic West). These promotional arts join the series of photos that were released last week where you can see one of the scenes that includes Lady Di with her children, William and Harry.

Before the first trailer arrives and the series is released on the entertainment service, we tell you four facts to keep in mind before starting the new season of The Crown.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Lady Di. (Netflix)



new cast

As in previous seasons, the entire cast of The Crown he will be replaced in the fifth and sixth seasons to reflect the characters’ age change. Imelda Staunton takes over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman for seasons 5 and 6, becoming the third actress to wear the crown on the series, the first being Claire Foy. Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh from Tobias Menzies and Matt Smith (House of the Dragon) interpreted before.

For her part, Elizabeth Debicki will assume the role of Princess Diana Spencer, a character who appeared in history for the first time in season 4, where Emma Corrin gave her life, while Carlos was previously played by Josh O’Connor, who was introduced in season 3 and now that character will fall to Dominic West.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. (Netflix)



Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret for the next two seasons, replacing Helena Bonham Carter (Seasons 3 and 4) and Vanessa Kirby (Seasons 1 and 2). Olivia Williams replaces Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles’ mistress.

Senan West, who in real life is the son of Dominic West, who will be Carlos, will play William, so they will also be father and son on screen. the actor of Trainspotting, Jonny Lee Miller, will play the Prime Minister of the conservative party John Major and for his part Bertie Carvel will get into the skin of Tony Blair. Ultimately, Pakistani actor and producer Humayun Saeed was cast as Princess Diana’s partner, Dr. Hasnat Khan.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. (Netflix)



The plot

Since the show began, each installment covers approximately a decade and that is why it is logical to know that the fifth season takes place and narrates the events that occurred in the life of the queen and her family during the 90s. Without a doubt. Probably one of the stories that audiences are hoping to see more on screen is the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1996.

In addition to the fact that Diana’s tragic death in a car accident in 1997 will probably be narrated, a historical event to which Peter Morgan (creator of the series) will return, after he wrote the script for queen in 2006, starring Helen Mirren as the monarch who struggles to deal with the pain of her people after the death of the mother of her grandchildren.

In one of the posters you can see Imelda Staunton characterized as Elizabeth II. (Netflix)



The 1990s were particularly tumultuous for the royal house, with many incidents ripe for drama. In that decade the queen saw the breakdown of the marriages of three of her children: the separation from the prince Andrew Y Sarah Ferguson in March; princess divorce Ana of mark phillips ended in April; and in December the separation from the prince was announced Carlos the princess Diana.

It was also marked by a fire in the windsor castle, which eventually prompted the queen to pay taxes on her income and open Buckingham Palace to the public to help finance the restoration. Other notable events that may be included include the Queen’s Golden Wedding Anniversary in 1997, the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother in 2002, as well as the 2002 Golden Jubilee.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Dominic West as Prince Charles. (Netflix)

Controversy

As the premiere of the penultimate season approaches on November 9, controversy once again surrounds The Crownas its detractors have criticized the show for the fictional liberties taken in writing private moments with the Queen and her family, which are said to be fake and some others inaccurate.

According to the British press, the new episodes include multiple errors and seek to damage the reputation of King Charles III by returning to a rather turbulent time for the monarchy (ruined divorces, Dian’s death). Faced with this wave of criticism, Netflix He said through a statement that the series has always been presented as a program inspired by historical events.

Jonny Lee Miller will play Conservative Party Prime Minister John Major. (Netflix)

Season five is a fictionalized dramatization that imagines what might have happened behind closed doors during an important decade for the royal family, a decade that has already been scrutinized and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.” This statement comes after former prime minister, a fast-growing club, John Major, criticized the period drama as “a bunch of malicious nonsense” and called for a boycott of the show.

According to The Telegrapha “high royal source” wanted Netflix to air a warning that The Crown is “a drama, not a documentary” and a friend of the king called the fifth season “exploitative” and that Netflix “has no qualms about destroying people’s reputations and “what people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the center of this.”

Before its premiere the series has been involved in many controversies. (Netflix)

sixth season

Although Peter Morgan previously announced that the fifth season would be the last installment of The Crownthen changed his mind and confirmed that the sixth season would continue further.

“When we started discussing the plots for Series 5, it soon became clear that to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story, we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us closer to the present, it will simply allow us to cover the same period in greater detail,” said Morgan.

In the image you can see the loving separation that will exist between Princess Diana and Prince Charles. (Netflix)



The latest installment in the series will likely focus on the 2000s, but will deviate from more recent events. It is scheduled to hit the streaming platform in 2023.

Before the fifth season of The Crown the next November 9, you can enjoy the four previous deliveries through the service of Netflix.

