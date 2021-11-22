The Crown 5: here’s who will play Prince William

No.Next season we will make the acquaintance of Diana and Carlo’s children and William’s shoes will be dressed by the thirteen year old son of Dominic West who in The Crown 5 will be the crown prince

The highly anticipated Netflix series, The Crown 5, will arrive on our screens (unfortunately) only a November 2022 but with a cast almost completely renewed. And one of the most anticipated holdings remains that of Prince William that has finally found its interpreter. To play the role of the “little” Duke of Cambridge will be Senan West, 13, son of Dominic West who in the series plays the eternal heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Senan will only make his debut in the final episodes of the fifth season but the news has already attracted the attention of many producers: the youngest of the West is only the latest in a series of children of actors and actresses to star alongside his own parent. Liam Neeson recently worked alongside his son Micheál Richardson in Made in Italy; Margaret Qualley is making a big splash in the drama Maid in which she stars alongside her mother Andie MacDowell; Honor Swinton Byrne starred opposite mom Tilda Swinton in The Souvenir: Part II; and then there are Sean and Clint Eastwood; Sean and Dylan Penn; Will and Jaden Smith; Jerry and Ben Stiller; Kirk, Michael and Cameron Douglas; Meryl Streep and Mamie Gummer; Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen; Donald and Kiefer Sutherland and many others. Think that Senan’s older sister Martha West also appeared alongside her father Dominic in the recent The Pursuit of Love.

Season four, released in full lockdown in November 2020, has come to tell the story story of the most known and loved Royal Family ever until the end of the 1980s. The fifth season will instead focus on all the nineties: the crisis years of the whole Windsor dynasty when, three of the four children of Queen Elizabeth, separated, Windsor Castle caught fire, Diana gave the controversial interview with Martin Bashir of the BBC about the end of the marriage with the heir to the British throne and Charles he was intercepted flirting with then lover (now wife) Camilla Parker-Bowles. And we who are scandalized by the departure of Harry and Meghan!

During the fifth chapter of the saga we will see William and Harry grow up but the scene will focus mainly on the firstborn. At the beginning, still children, the princes will be played by Timothee Sambor and Teddy Hawley. Only towards the end, then, will the actors change. Senan will hit screens in the final episodes of the season at the age of 13-15. We do not yet know if theaccident of Lady Diana in the Alma tunnel in Paris together with his time partner, Dodi Al Fayed, he will be part of the plot (and if we will witness the pain of the children), also because, if initially this should have been the final season of the series, given the enormous success, increasingly insistent and accredited voices tell of one sixth and final season which should cover the early 2000s.

Lady D will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, which happens to Emma Corrin, while we will see the actor Khalid Abdalla playing Dodi Al Fayed. As for the rest of the cast: the queen, we know, will be Imelda Staunton, English actress, best known for her portrayal of Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter.

Jonathan Pryceinstead, he was chosen for the role of William’s grandfather, Prince Philip, who died a few months ago at the age of 99; Lesley Manville she will play Charles’s aunt, Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller (who followed Elementary he certainly knows him) will appear as British Prime Minister John Major.