The Crown 5. The first images from the set of “Carlo” and “Diana”

T.he Crown 5 you begin to see … .: Netflix has released the first images from the set of Prince Charles and Lady Diana interpreted by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki. In brown tailored suit he and with short hair she, the two protagonists will be the princes of Wales in the 1990s, an extremely turbulent period for the British royal family.

That goes from the couple’s divorce to the death of Diana passing through the infamous interview with Bbc (the British broadcaster just recently announced a maxi compensation to Harry and William) up to the devastating fire at Windsor Castle. Filming began in July at Elstree Studios in north London, but the fifth series will be broadcast only in 2022 spread over ten episodes.

The Crown 5, the cast

It has a very respectable cast The Crown 5, which should be followed by a final series that explores the 2000s. It will be the sixth in the intentions of its creator, Oscar winner Peter Morgan. Elizabeth Debicki, who recently starred in Tenet by Christopher Nolan, inherited the part from Emma Corrin, while Dominic West takes the post Josh O’Connor.

In the fifth season there are Imelda Staunton (became Queen Elizabeth in place of Olivia Colman), Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip), Lesley Manville as Margaret and Jonny Lee Miller as Tory Prime Minister John Major. Meanwhile, on the end of the marriage of Charles and Diana there is Spencer, the film by Pablo Larrain with Kristen Stewart, nominated for the Golden Lion in Venice 78 (1-11 September 2021).

Who are the interpreters of Carlo and Diana

«The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and actions live in the hearts of many. It is a real privilege and honor to be part of this masterful series, ”commented Elizabeth Debicki on Twitter.

Dominic West – known for his roles in dramas in The Wire and The Affair – starred opposite Sandra Bullock, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts and jumped into the gossip column for an alleged liaison on the set of The Pursuit of Love with actress Lily James despite the wedding with the viscountess Catherine Fitzgerald.

