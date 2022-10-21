The Crown, actors and characters of season 5: who is who in the new chapters | Netflix series nnda nnlt | FAME

On November 9, 2022 it will premiere on Netflix the long-awaited fifth season of “The Crown”. In this installment of the series, the story will focus on the events that occurred around the end of the marriage between Carlos and Diana. Also, the unfortunate death of the latter.

The streaming platform has already published the official preview of the season, so we have been able to see a talented cast of performers in the shoes of the main figures of the english royalty.

Next, meet the actors and characters of the season 5 of “The Crown”. Discover, thus, who is who in the new chapters of the Netflix series.

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF SEASON 5 OF “THE CROWN”?

1. Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The main character of the series, previously played by Claire Foy (seasons 1 and 2) and Olivia Coleman (seasons 3 and 4), now falls to the actress Imelda Staunton. She is famous for her role as Dolores Umbridge in “Harry Potter”as well as for his work in “Downton Abbey”, “Return to Cranford”, “Pride” and other productions.

In this season, the Queen isabel II She will face the breakdown of her children’s marriages, a fire at Windsor Castle, and major political changes.

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in season 5 of “The Crown” (Photo: Netflix)

2. Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales

emma corrin was the one who played Diana Spencer in the fourth season of the series. In the fifth, she is elizabeth debicki the actress who gives life to the remembered Wale’s princess. The artist has worked on projects such as “The Great Gatsby”, “Widows” and “Tenet”.

In this installment, we will see how he explores his identity inside and outside the Royal family. On the other hand, their marital conflict will be one of the crucial points of the plot.

Actress Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana in season 5 of “The Crown” (Photo: Netflix)

3. Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales

This role was played in the first seasons by billy jenkins, Julian Baring Y Josh O’Connor. His figure in the 90’s is represented by Dominic Westartist very famous for his work in “The Wire”, “The Affair” and “Appropriate Adult”.

In this season, we will see his marriage completely destroyed and his romance with Camilla Parker Bowles having great media exposure.

Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales, in season 5 of “The Crown” (Photo: Netflix)

4. Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

matt smith Y Tobias Menzies They were the first interpreters who gave life to the Duke of Edinburgh. Now the turn is for Sir Jonathan Prycerenowned film and theater actor, with participation in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “The Two Popes” and “Game of Thrones”.

The character will be the queen’s main support in this installment and, above all, will seek to rescue the marriage of Charles and Diane. In addition, his intimate friendship with Lady Penny Brabourne.

Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in season 5 of “The Crown” (Photo: Netflix)

5. Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret

The character was previously played by vanessa kirby Y Helena Bonham Carter. During this fifth season it is Lesley Manville who assumes this role. She has participated in important projects such as “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” Y “Phantom Thread”.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in season 5 of “The Crown” (Photo: Netflix)

6. Jonny Lee Miller as John Major

John Major is the conservative politician who served as UK Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, being the successor of Margaret Thatcher as the leader of the country. The actor Johnny Lee Miller, recognized for his work in “Elementary”is the one who interprets it.

Jonny Lee Miller as John Major in the fifth season of “The Crown” (Photo: Netflix)

Other cast members:

Marcia Warren as Elizabeth, the Queen Mother

Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne

Flora Montgomery as Norma Major

Olivia Williams as Camila Parker Bowles

James Murray as Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Emma Laird Craig as Sarah, Duchess of York

Sam Woolf as Prince Edward

Andrew Havil as Robert Fellowes

Natascha McElhone as Penelope Knatchbull

Senan West as Prince William of Wales

Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed

Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair

Prasanna Puwanarajah as Martin Bashir

Humayun Saeed as Dr. Hasnat Khan

The royal family during the fifth season of “The Crown” (Photo: Netflix)

HOW TO WATCH SEASON 5 OF “THE CROWN”?

The fifth season of “The Crown” will be available on Netflix from November 9, 2022Therefore, to watch the new installment of the series, you only need a subscription to the popular streaming platform.

